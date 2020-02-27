Motorcycle Fairings Market Covering Trends, Market Share and Forecast to 2028

Motorcycle fairings are an integral accessory for bikes. These are basically a shell placed over the frame of the motorcycle. Fairings, more often, find application in the racing bikes and sports bikes segments. There are various types of fairings in motorcycles, which include front fairings, rear fairings, belly fairings, or a combination of these types. The primary function of the fairings is to reduce air drag and make the bike more aerodynamic in nature, which helps in providing higher speeds at lower engine rpm, significantly adding to the engine’s life. This, in turn, also helps in reducing the fuel consumption of the bike. Owing to several benefits and increasing traction towards windshields and fairings, the demand for motorcycle fairings is expected to witness significant growth in the near future. This, in turn, is estimated to contribute to the global Motorcycle Fairings Market in the coming years.

The increasing traction of customers, particularly in the youth segment, towards sports bikes is expected to be one of the key factors driving the growth of the global motorcycle fairings market during the forecast period. With the continuous increase in the sales of sports bikes, the demand for fairings is also increasing. Rising stylist custom among customers is leading towards the increasing modification of bikes, which, in turn, is also fueling the growth of the global motorcycle fairings market. The added protection features provided by fairings is forcing more and more people to opt for motorcycles equipped with fairings.

Although the global motorcycle fairings market has significant opportunities in the future, manufacturers of motorcycle fairings have to face some challenges regarding the threat of fluctuating demands. Apart from the sports segment, increasing demand is also being witnessed in the naked and cruise bike segment, which requires no fairings in its design. This, in turn, may hinder the growth of the global motorcycle fairings market in the coming years.

Innovations and developments in two wheeler manufacturing technologies to produce more efficient and trendy fairings is one of the ongoing trends observed in the motorcycle fairings market.

The popularity and demand for two wheelers across various economies varies vastly in the present market scenario. Asia Pacific leads both, the production and sales of two wheelers, due to affordability and presence of large sections of the middle-class population. It can be said that, more than 90% of the demand for motorcycles comes from Asia Pacific alone, singling out India, China, and ASEAN economies to be the most fruitful for the sales of two wheelers, leading to the higher demand for motorcycle fairings. Although the market for motorcycles in developed regions such as North America and Europe is miniscule, the demand for large engine capacity motorcycles, particularly in the sports segment, is gaining considerable popularity. This, in turn, is estimated to fuel the demand for motorcycle fairings in the region, hence, contributing to the global motorcycle fairings market.

Motorcycle Fairings Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global motorcycle fairings market include Monster Fairings, Motoforza spol, s r.o. Tsukayu Company, Reckless Motorcycles, T&M Racing

A majority of the players associated with the manufacture of motorcycle fairings belong to the unorganized market, with many small-scale manufacturers from the Chinese and Indian economies contributing a lion’s share.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

