Motorcycle Apparel Market Overview, Top Manufacturers, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Motorcycle Apparel Market Highlights

The Global Motorcycle Apparel Market is estimated to be valued at USD 12,303.4 Million by 2024 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period. Motorcycle apparel is personal protective clothing or equipment for safe riding. It includes helmets, jackets, gloves, shoes, pants, and base layers. The apparel protects riders in crashes and from inclement weather.

There are various safety standards in different countries for motorcycle riders. Thus, the presence of safety regulations and laws concerning helmets, jackets, and other protective clothing is expected to fuel the growth of the market for motorcycle apparel. Moreover, the rising per capita disposable incomes in developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific, are boosting the demand for motorcycles, including status symbols such as superbikes and cruiser bikes, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the motorcycle apparel market.

Key Findings of the Study:

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, with the US being the major contributor to the growth of the regional market.

The helmets segment is projected to dominate the global motorcycle apparel market, by product type, during the forecast

Market Key Players

Foshan Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Co. Ltd. (China)

Lanxi Yema Motorcycle Fittings Co. LTD. (China)

Dunham’s Athleisure Corporation (US)

Chih Tong Helmet Co. Ltd. (Zhitong Enterprise) (China)

Hanil Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

KLIM Industries Inc. (US)

KIDO Sports Co. LTD (KIDO Sports) (South Korea)

HJC Inc. (South Korea)

Soaring Helmet Corporation (Vega Helmets) (US)

Zhuhai Safety Helmets MFG Co. Ltd. (China)

Segmental Analysis

The global motorcycle apparel market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the market has been divided into helmets, jackets, gloves, shoes, pants, base layers, and others.

Based on end use, the global motorcycle apparel market has been classified as on-road motorcycle apparel and off-road motorcycle apparel.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global motorcycle apparel market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based segment.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global motorcycle apparel market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, North America dominated the market, accounting for the largest share, in 2018. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.51% during the assessment period. The European market accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018. The market in Europe is estimated to reach USD 3,847.3 million by the end of 2024, with Germany being the leading country-level market.

