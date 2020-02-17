Motorcycle Apparel Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

Motorcycle Apparel Market – 2018

The global Motorcycle Apparel market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Motorcycle Apparel market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Motorcycle Apparel in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Motorcycle Apparel in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Motorcycle Apparel market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Motorcycle Apparel market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Klim

Kido Sport

HANIL

HJC

Chih-Tong

YOHE

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

Pengcheng Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Safety Helmets MFG

Zhejiang Jixiang

Hehui Group

Yema

Soaring

Duhan

Scoyco

Moto-boy

Dragonrider

Market size by Product

Jacket

Glove

Pants

Protector

Shoes

Helmets

Base Layers

Market size by End User

Road Motorcycle Apparel

Off-road Motorcycle Apparel

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Motorcycle Apparel are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Motorcycle Apparel market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Motorcycle Apparel Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Jacket

1.4.3 Glove

1.4.4 Pants

1.4.5 Protector

1.4.6 Shoes

1.4.7 Helmets

1.4.8 Base Layers

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Road Motorcycle Apparel

1.5.3 Off-road Motorcycle Apparel

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Size

2.1.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Motorcycle Apparel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Motorcycle Apparel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Motorcycle Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Motorcycle Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Motorcycle Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Motorcycle Apparel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Motorcycle Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Motorcycle Apparel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Motorcycle Apparel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Motorcycle Apparel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Klim

11.1.1 Klim Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Klim Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Klim Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered

11.1.5 Klim Recent Development

11.2 Kido Sport

11.2.1 Kido Sport Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Kido Sport Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Kido Sport Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered

11.2.5 Kido Sport Recent Development

11.3 HANIL

11.3.1 HANIL Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 HANIL Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 HANIL Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered

11.3.5 HANIL Recent Development

11.4 HJC

11.4.1 HJC Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 HJC Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 HJC Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered

11.4.5 HJC Recent Development

11.5 Chih-Tong

11.5.1 Chih-Tong Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Chih-Tong Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Chih-Tong Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered

11.5.5 Chih-Tong Recent Development

11.6 YOHE

11.6.1 YOHE Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 YOHE Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 YOHE Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered

11.6.5 YOHE Recent Development

11.7 Jiujiang Jiadeshi

11.7.1 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered

11.7.5 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Recent Development

11.8 Pengcheng Helmets

11.8.1 Pengcheng Helmets Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Pengcheng Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Pengcheng Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered

11.8.5 Pengcheng Helmets Recent Development

11.9 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

11.9.1 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered

11.9.5 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Recent Development

11.10 Safety Helmets MFG

11.10.1 Safety Helmets MFG Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Safety Helmets MFG Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Safety Helmets MFG Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered

11.10.5 Safety Helmets MFG Recent Development

11.11 Zhejiang Jixiang

11.12 Hehui Group

11.13 Yema

11.14 Soaring

11.15 Duhan

11.16 Scoyco

11.17 Moto-boy

11.18 Dragonrider

Continued …

