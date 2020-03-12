Motor Vehicle Leasing Market 2018 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Motor Vehicle Leasing market for 2018-2023.

Vehicle leasing is the leasing (or the use) of a motor vehicle for a fixed period of time at an agreed amount of money for the lease.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is that electric cars are expected to dominate passenger car leasing segment.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Motor Vehicle Leasing will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Motor Vehicle Leasing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Segmentation by application:

Commercial Customers

Non-Commercial Customers

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

ALD Automotive

Arval

Deutsche Leasing

LeasePlan

Natixis Lease

DLL

Millennium Leasing Sp. z o.o

UBI Leasing

VTB

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Motor Vehicle Leasing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Motor Vehicle Leasing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Motor Vehicle Leasing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Motor Vehicle Leasing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Motor Vehicle Leasing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).