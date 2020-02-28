Motor Insurance Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Motor Insurance Industry
In 2018, the global Motor Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Motor Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Motor Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AXA
Ping An
Assicurazioni Generali
China Life Insurance
Metlife
Nippon Life Insurance
Munich Reinsurance
State Farm Insurance
Zurich Insurance
Aetna
MS&AD
HSBC
Old Mutual
Samsung
Aegon
Sumitomo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Treaty Reinsurance
Facultative Reinsurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Car
Personal Car
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Motor Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Motor Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Motor Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Treaty Reinsurance
1.4.3 Facultative Reinsurance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Motor Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial Car
1.5.3 Personal Car
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Motor Insurance Market Size
2.2 Motor Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Motor Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Motor Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Motor Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Motor Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Motor Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Motor Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Motor Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Motor Insurance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Motor Insurance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Motor Insurance Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Motor Insurance Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Motor Insurance Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Motor Insurance Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Motor Insurance Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Motor Insurance Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Motor Insurance Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Motor Insurance Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Motor Insurance Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Motor Insurance Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Motor Insurance Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Motor Insurance Key Players in China
7.3 China Motor Insurance Market Size by Type
7.4 China Motor Insurance Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Motor Insurance Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Motor Insurance Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Motor Insurance Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Motor Insurance Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Motor Insurance Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Motor Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Motor Insurance Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Motor Insurance Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Motor Insurance Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Motor Insurance Key Players in India
10.3 India Motor Insurance Market Size by Type
10.4 India Motor Insurance Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Motor Insurance Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Motor Insurance Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Motor Insurance Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Motor Insurance Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Allianz
12.1.1 Allianz Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Motor Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Motor Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development
12.2 AXA
12.2.1 AXA Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Motor Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 AXA Revenue in Motor Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AXA Recent Development
12.3 Ping An
12.3.1 Ping An Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Motor Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 Ping An Revenue in Motor Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Ping An Recent Development
12.4 Assicurazioni Generali
12.4.1 Assicurazioni Generali Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Motor Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 Assicurazioni Generali Revenue in Motor Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Assicurazioni Generali Recent Development
12.5 China Life Insurance
12.5.1 China Life Insurance Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Motor Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Motor Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development
12.6 Metlife
12.6.1 Metlife Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Motor Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 Metlife Revenue in Motor Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Metlife Recent Development
12.7 Nippon Life Insurance
12.7.1 Nippon Life Insurance Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Motor Insurance Introduction
12.7.4 Nippon Life Insurance Revenue in Motor Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Nippon Life Insurance Recent Development
12.8 Munich Reinsurance
12.8.1 Munich Reinsurance Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Motor Insurance Introduction
12.8.4 Munich Reinsurance Revenue in Motor Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Munich Reinsurance Recent Development
12.9 State Farm Insurance
12.9.1 State Farm Insurance Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Motor Insurance Introduction
12.9.4 State Farm Insurance Revenue in Motor Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 State Farm Insurance Recent Development
12.10 Zurich Insurance
12.10.1 Zurich Insurance Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Motor Insurance Introduction
12.10.4 Zurich Insurance Revenue in Motor Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Zurich Insurance Recent Development
12.11 Aetna
12.12 MS&AD
12.13 HSBC
12.14 Old Mutual
12.15 Samsung
12.16 Aegon
12.17 Sumitomo
Continued….
