Motor Driver IC Market Projected to Augment at a Notable CAGR during the Forecast Period until 2028

Motor Driver IC Market Overview

Motor driver IC acts as an interface between the normal circuitry and the physical motors, which are to be driven. The motor driver IC is a unified circuit wafer, which is usually used to regulate the working of motors in autonomous robots. The most frequently used motor driver IC is the L293 motor driver IC series such as L293D and L293NE. These motor driver IC have been designed to control two DC motors simultaneously. Motor Driver IC is primarily used in autonomous robotics and requires a small amount of current to operate. With the developing interest of robotics and automation among various universities and educational institutions, the demand for motor driver IC is increasing, which is in turn augmenting the motor driver IC market.

Motor Driver IC Market Dynamics

Automated robots using motor driver IC play a crucial role in the industrial automation as many core operation in industries today are being managed by robots. With the growing convenience of resourceful and intelligent factory systems, motor driver IC is observing significant demand over the last ten years. The growing implementation of the Internet of Things (IOT) is proving to be a major contribution in the growth of the motor driver IC market. Moreover, research in the field of robotics through prominent universities is expected to offer a major role in the development of the motor driver IC market. The market is further broadening into new territories with small and medium scaled industries, who are adopting automation, thereby creating a demand for the motor driver IC. Several organizations are implementing motor driver IC to automate their production processes, provide a better customer service and efficiently manage their operations. However, the technical know-how related with the implementation of motor driver IC is the only negative factor that is stalling the motor driver IC market.

Motor Driver IC Market Segmentation

The motor driver IC market can be segmented on the basis of transistor gate, semiconductor material, mode of attachment of IC, application and geography.

On the basis of transistor gate, the motor driver IC market can be segmented into:

MOSFET

IGBT

On the basis of semiconductor material, the motor driver IC market can be segmented into:

(GaN) Gallium Nitride

(SiC) Silicon Carbide

On the basis of mode of attachment, the motor driver IC market can be segmented into:

On-Chip

Discrete

On the basis of application, the motor driver IC market can be segmented into:

Commercial

Industrial

On the basis of geography, the motor driver IC market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceanic

Middle East and Africa

Motor Driver IC Market Regional Overview

In North America, due to the constant demand and adoption of robotics technologies, the motor driver IC market is proliferating due to accelerating industrialization and the booming automotive industries. Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. There has been an increased demand for motor driver IC by medium and small scale businesses. However, the small scale and medium scale businesses may not adopt motor driver IC into robotics application, owing to the associated high cost.

Motor Driver IC Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the motor driver IC market are Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Texas Instruments, Allegro Microsystems, Dialog Semiconductor PLC, STMicroelctronics, Toshiba Corporation, ON Semiconductor, Rohm Co Ltd, Fairchild Semiconductor, Semtech Corporation and Maxim Integrated.

