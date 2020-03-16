Motor Control Centers Market Has Been Segmented Based On Type, Voltage, Component, And End-User – Global Forecast to 2023

Motor Control Centers Market is estimated to grow over the CAGR of 5.95% during 2017 to 2023, Global Motor Control Centers Market Report categorizes the Global Market by Type, Voltage, Component, End User, and Region. Motor Control Centers Market research report provides an in-depth study of all the leading factors influencing the market on a global and regional level, including drivers, restraints, threats, size, share, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends.

Motor Control Centers Market Overview

The need for continuous uninterrupted electric supply is growing because of the worldwide rise in population and rapid industrialization. The increasing need of reliable electric supply and subsequent investment in transmission & distribution network, grid expansion, and developing safe electrical infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the global motor control centers market.

Growing electricity demand coupled with growing concern for safe transmission & distribution of electricity and the increasing grid infrastructure, will boost the global motor control centers market size over the forecast timeline. The motor control centers provides the most appropriate method for grouping electrical motor control, automation, and power distribution in compact and cost-effective package.

Motor control centers comprise of entirely enclosed, dead front, self-standing structures anchored together. These sections supports and host control units, a common busbars for distributing power to the control units, and a network of wire trough and conductor entrance areas for accommodating inward and outward load and control wires.

Leading Players:

The key players of global Motor Control Centers market are General Electric (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Hyosung Corporation (South Korea), Larsen & Toubro Limited (India), Technical Control Systems Ltd. (U.K), and WEG S.A. (Brazil).

Industry Segmentation

The global motor control centers market has been analyzed based on type, voltage, components, end-users and regions.

By Type:

Conventional Motor Control Centers

Intelligent Motor Control Centers

By Voltage:

Low voltage

Medium voltage

By Component:

Busbars

Circuit Breakers & Fuses

Overload Relays

Variable Speed Drives

Soft Starters

Others

By End User:

Industrial

Commercial

Utilities

By Regions:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis

Rapid urbanization & industrialization in countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Australia demand continuous electric supply for the operations of industries, data centers, emergency services, and commercial & household purposes. Ageing conventional transmission & distribution network often hinders the supply for continuous power. This is creating a lucrative market for motor control centers in this region.

Scope of the Report

This research report provides insights, on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, and market share analysis for the leading players along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios & strategies in the global motor control centers market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political, & economic environments. The project report, further, provides views on both the historical market values and pricing & cost analysis.

