Motive Lead-Acid Battery 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.86% and Forecast to 2022

The Lead-acid battery is the oldest secondary battery technology available in the global battery market, which is extensively used in numerous applications such as automotive, motive, stationary applications. It is majorly used owing to its cranking property, which provides the power with short span. Motive lead-acid battery refers to industrial lead-acid battery, which is designed to regular to deep discharge and provide a steady current over loner duration

The analysts forecast the Global Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% during the period 2017-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various battery.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• East Penn Manufacturing

• EnerSys

• Exide Technologies

• HOPPECKE Batteries

• Storage Battery Systems

• Trojan Battery Company

Market driver

• Increasing demand is electric for klifts

Market challenge

• increasing competition from fuel cell solutions

Market trend

• Legislative support for battery cycling

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BATTERY TYPE

• Segmentation by battery type

• Comparison by battery type

• VRLA battery – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• FLA battery – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by battery type

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Legislative support for battery recycling

• Declining Li-ion battery price

• Increasing adoption of AGVs

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• East Penn Manufacturing

• EnerSys

• Exide Technologies

• HOPPECKE Batteries

• Storage Battery Systems

• Trojan Battery Company

..…..Continued