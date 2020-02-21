Motion Control Sensors Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Motion Control Sensors Market 2019

Description:

Motion Control Sensors can monitor the overall presence and movement of products in a process line and provide feedback to the controller, which then controls the movement of motors.

Motion control devices are used in the process and discrete industries across various industrial applications, such as inspection, assembly lines, packaging, fabrication, material handling, and metal cutting. The major driver for the global motion control sensors market is the increasing need for industrial automation and process control, which are leveraged by using motion control devices.

The global Motion Control Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Motion Control Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motion Control Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International

ifm efector

OMRON

Schneider Electric

SICK

KEYENCE

Turck

FUTEK

AMETEK Calibration

igm

Makersan

Soway

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Position and displacement sensors

Proximity sensors

Speed sensors

Torque sensors

Segment by Application

Robotics

Semiconductor machinery

Material handling

Packaging and labeling machinery

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Motion Control Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Motion Control Sensors

1.2 Motion Control Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Motion Control Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Position and displacement sensors

1.2.3 Proximity sensors

1.2.4 Speed sensors

1.2.5 Torque sensors

1.3 Motion Control Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Motion Control Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Robotics

1.3.3 Semiconductor machinery

1.3.4 Material handling

1.3.5 Packaging and labeling machinery

1.4 Global Motion Control Sensors Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Motion Control Sensors Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Motion Control Sensors Market Size

1.5.1 Global Motion Control Sensors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Motion Control Sensors Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Motion Control Sensors Business

7.1 Honeywell International

7.1.1 Honeywell International Motion Control Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Motion Control Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Honeywell International Motion Control Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ifm efector

7.2.1 ifm efector Motion Control Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Motion Control Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ifm efector Motion Control Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 OMRON

7.3.1 OMRON Motion Control Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Motion Control Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 OMRON Motion Control Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Schneider Electric

7.4.1 Schneider Electric Motion Control Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Motion Control Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Schneider Electric Motion Control Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 SICK

7.5.1 SICK Motion Control Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Motion Control Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 SICK Motion Control Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 KEYENCE

7.6.1 KEYENCE Motion Control Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Motion Control Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 KEYENCE Motion Control Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Turck

7.7.1 Turck Motion Control Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Motion Control Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Turck Motion Control Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 FUTEK

7.8.1 FUTEK Motion Control Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Motion Control Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 FUTEK Motion Control Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 AMETEK Calibration

7.9.1 AMETEK Calibration Motion Control Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Motion Control Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 AMETEK Calibration Motion Control Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 igm

7.10.1 igm Motion Control Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Motion Control Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 igm Motion Control Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Makersan

7.12 Soway

Continued…..

