Motion Control Market: Product Innovation to Underscore Lucrative Growth Opportunities

— According to recent report by Fact.MR, the global low voltage motors market was estimated to surpass a value of US$ 25 billion in 2018. Growth of the low voltage motors market can be primarily attributed to incessant rise in the need for cost efficient energy source in number of industries. To meet the escalating demand for consumer and capital goods, manufacturers across the globe are continuously focusing on adopting innovative technologies to improve their production. Emerging trends of incorporating intelligent technology and smart sensors in low voltage motors is likely to gain traction in the coming years. rowing need for faster production process of electronic products has led to an upsurge in demand for motion control systems globally. In addition, surge in demand for intelligent technology is expected to impact growth of the global market positively. Fact.MR states that the global motion control market is expected to reflect a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Demand for the ready-made graphical user interface enables the end users to tune the control and programming process conveniently. As the requirement for bottling, packaging, stacking, laser cutting and labelling increases, motion control market players are adopting leading technology that integrates manufacturing process with distributed intelligence. Moreover, motion control market participants are further focusing on developing motion controllers equipped with smart actuators that synchronize and speed up the production process. Growing need for quick transportation of the heavy components and equipment during the production process has led to an upsurge in growth of motor control market.

A trend recently witnessed in range of end use industries is the increasing adoption of the collaborative robotics that are equipped with smart actuators. As the need for conveyor application arises, adoption of the independently controlled motion systems and leading motion technology continues to witness a robust demand. With the increasing adoption of the motion controllers that are equipped with intelligent motion technology alerts the end users with respect to the status of the manufacturing process and loading, and mechanical changes during the production process. Such factors are expected to impact growth of the global motion control market significantly.

By end users, the machinery segment is projected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue, accounting for more than US$ 1,300 Mn by 2017-end. On the other hand, the others end user segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the metal cutting segment is projected to generate robust revenue growth, representing more than US$ 1,700 Mn by 2026-end. However, the robotics application segment is projected to reflect a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

F&B manufacturing sector is estimated to emerge as fastest growing segment, registering the highest CAGR in low voltage motors market during 2017-2022 period. Further, commercial HVAC and other sectors will continue to complement the growth of low voltage motors market, with both representing a significantly high revenue share.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of motion control market are YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd Schneider Electric S.E, Moog Inc. and Parker-Hannifin Corp.

