Motion Control Drive Market is to be Worth US$ 11,681.10 Mn by 2026 | CAGR of 6.9%

A motion controller contains motion profiles and target positions and it creates trajectories for motors and/or actuators. Motion control drives are an integral part of motion controllers. They are mostly used for process automation in various end-use industries such as electronics and assembly, robotics, semiconductors, and food & beverages among others. This is due to the advancement in processing speed, precision, and reliability of these systems. Also, increasing complexity in electronic equipment manufacturing processes is driving the need for high-tech motors, drives, and controllers. This is further likely to drive the motion control drive market during forecast the period. In 2017, the global motion control drive market was valued at US$ 6,446.99 Mn and is anticipated to reach US$ 11,681.10 Mn in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Motion control drives are easier to use and integrate with existing systems. This creates significant investment opportunities for motion control drive manufacturers. This is anticipated to have a positive impact on the overall global motion control drives market.

Automation in various industry verticals can help in reducing the risks at manufacturing plants by replacing human labor with motion control drives for redundant procedures in factory outlets. The adoption of advanced and automated systems for factory automation in order to ensure a safe manufacturing environment in industries is likely to offer substantial potential for the growth of the motion control drives market.

However, the high cost of and significant demand for skilled labor for optimal functioning of devices in process automation is anticipated to indirectly hamper the motion control drives market.

In terms of type, AC drive is expected to be the most preferred type of drive used across the world. Performance capabilities, favorable prices, and low energy consumption make AC drives a unique type of motion control drive.

In terms of type of axis, multi axis drives are projected to be highly prefered. Rapid developments in technology have led to increased demand for multi axis drives in high-performance automation and robotic applications. As a result, motion control drive manufacturers have been developing new products and systems that can adapt to their varying demands, thus offering numerous opportunities to multi axis drives.

An increasing number of players are boosting their share of the global motion control drive market through strategic mergers and acquisitions and partnerships with several small players. In November 2016, ABB Ltd. introduced a highly dynamic motion control package, containing the new MicroFlex e-series servo motor and e190 servo drive. It ensures improved machine designs for a variety of motion applications. Some of the prominent players operating in the motion control drive market include ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Inc, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Lin Engineering, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, National Instruments, Inc., Omron Corporation, PICS, INC., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.