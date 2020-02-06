Motherboard Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Motherboard Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Motherboard (sometimes alternatively known as the mainboard, system board, baseboard, planar board or logic board, or colloquially, a mobo) is the main printed circuit board (PCB) found in general purpose microcomputers and other expandable systems. It holds and allows communication between many of the crucial electronic components of a system, such as the central processing unit (CPU) and memory, and provides connectors for other peripherals. Unlike a backplane, a motherboard usually contains significant sub-systems such as the central processor, the chipset’s input/output and memory controllers, interface connectors, and other components integrated for general purpose use.

At present, the china motherboard industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the china. the technical level is in a leading position. With the Chinese Motherboard production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

China’s Motherboard industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international Motherboard large consumption country, and the production technology is relatively mature, the Competition is fierce.

Currently the global motherboard manufacturers are: Asustek, Gigabyte, ASRock, MSI, Biostar, Colorful Group, ONDA, SOYO, Maxsun, Yeston., their production of Motherboard takes 41.16% of the global Motherboard.

The main sales region including China, Americas, Europe, Asia(Ex.China). The four major regions sales revenue takes 98.02% of the global motherboard sales revenue. Chinese Motherboard market demand huge, which makes 42.44% of global motherboard sales revenue, Americas, Europe, Asia(Ex.China) region takes 20.85%, 18.71%, 16.03% respectively.

According to this study, over the next five years the Motherboard market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Motherboard market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Motherboard value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Intel Platform

AMD Platform

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

PC

Mobil PC

Server System

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Asustek

Gigabyte

ASRock

MSI

Biostar

Colorful Group

ONDA

SOYO

Maxsun

Yeston

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Motherboard consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Motherboard market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Motherboard manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Motherboard with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Motherboard submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

