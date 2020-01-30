Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Most Definitive & Accurate Study Of Atopic Dermatitis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027” to its huge collection of research reports.



Atopic dermatitis (AD) or atopic eczema is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by itchy skin lesions and rashes. Although the condition affects people of all ages, it is primarily common among infants and children. Modifiable risk factors include inhalant allergens, food allergens, and newborns not being exclusively breastfed, while non-modifiable risk factors include young age and genetics or heritability.

This epidemiology forecast for AD is supported by historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies. These sources used questionnaires and various diagnostic measures to assess AD symptoms across the 7MM. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 7MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of AD across these markets.

In the 7MM, the one-year total prevalent cases of AD are expected to increase from 81,608,107 cases in 2017 to 83,639,767 cases in 2027, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.25%. In the 7MM, the one-year diagnosed prevalent cases of AD are expected to increase from 36,109,879 cases in 2017 to 36,873,084 cases in 2027, at an AGR of 0.21%. In 2027, the US will have the highest number of one-year diagnosed prevalent cases of AD in the 7MM with 18,236,642 diagnosed prevalent cases, whereas Germany will have the fewest number of one-year diagnosed prevalent cases with 1,797,130 cases.

– The Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Epidemiology Forecast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of AD in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

– This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the one-year total prevalent cases (both diagnosed and undiagnosed) and one-year diagnosed prevalent cases of AD segmented by sex, age, and severity (mild, moderate, and severe) in the 7MM.

– The Atopic Dermatitis epidemiology forecast report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Forecast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent, and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global AD market.

– Quantify patient populations in the global AD market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for AD therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

– Understand magnitude of AD population by severity and other clinically relevant segmentations.