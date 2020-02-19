Mosquito Repellent Market: Useful Perspective on future opportunities and strategies of key players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Mosquito Repellent Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database.

A mosquito Repellents is a substance that are applied on human skin, clothing or other surfaces that prevent mosquitoes from sitting or crawling on that surface. Wide variety of mosquito Repellents are being used to keep the mosquitoes away and prevent mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, Zika virus, and others. Popularly used chemical ingredients in the preparation of mosquito Repellents include diethyl carbonate, ethyl hexane diol, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide (DEET), and diethyl phthalate.

With the advancement of the urbanization process, the urban population improved and the housing conditions and the family Repellent method will gradually transition to the mosquito liquid (Vaporizer and Aerosols). The resulting alternative effect resulted in a drop in the sales of mosquito coils. As a result of global warming, areas of high temperature on Earth are expanding. Serious tropical diseases such as the malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, Zika virus, and others infectious disease is expanding the infected area. In recent years, Zika virus raged in Brazil, Singapore and other places, and had the trend of proliferation. In order to cut off the transmission to prevent and control insect disease effectively, the Mosquito Repellent demand is very large. According to study, the global revenue of Mosquito Repellent was valued at 3500.52 Million USD in 2017, and is forecast to reach 5117.34 Million USD by the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 4.86% from 2017 to 2025.

SC Johnson accounted for 36.014% of the mosquito repellent revenue market share in 2017. Other key players, such as Spectrum Brands, Reckitt Benckiser, 3M, Zhongshan LANJU and Godrej Household together accounted for over 25% of the overall Mosquito Repellent market share in 2017.

Scope of Mosquito Repellent: Mosquito Repellent Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The global Mosquito Repellent market is valued at 3500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mosquito Repellent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mosquito Repellent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

SC Johnson

Spectrum Brands

Reckitt Benckiser

3M

Zhongshan LANJU

Godrej Household

Avon

Tender Corporation

Dainihon Jochugiku

Nice Group Co., Ltd

Coleman

Manaksia

Omega Pharma

Sawyer Products

Konda

Cheerwin

Segment by Type

Coils

Vaporizer

Mats

Aerosols

Creams

Segment by Application

General Population

Special Population

