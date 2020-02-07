Mosquito Repellent Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

This report focuses on the Mosquito Repellent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Female mosquito feeds on blood which helps it to acquire protein, which is important for the development of her eggs. Whenever mosquito bites, she releases saliva into the area where she is feeding. If a mosquito is harboring a pathogen, such as a virus, a protozoan, or a nematode worm, it is possible that she can transmit the pathogen to humans through her saliva. A mosquito can act as a vector for transfer of many pathogens responsible for the cause of various diseases such as malaria, dengue, etc. Malaria and dengue are responsible for the death of many people’s across the globe. Thus, it is necessary to avoid mosquito bites; the best way to avoid mosquito bites is to avoid infested areas, wear protective clothing, and wear insect repellent.

Health consciousness is increasing amongst the urban population across the globe as awareness regarding safety against insects is increasing. Furthermore, the increasing literacy rate in developing countries is aiding the rural population to focus more on health & cleanliness. People are taking more precaution about their health and are becoming aware about the use of protective aids to prevent insect bites that may cause harm to the body especially during outdoor recreational activities.

The worldwide market for Mosquito Repellent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Coghlan’s

Dabur

GLOBE-Janakantha

Goodluck Syndicate

Herbal Strategi

Hovex

Jyothy Laboratories

KAPI

Kincho

Kittrich

Murphy’s Naturals

PIC

PT Mega Artha Perkasa

Quantum Health

Enesis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Coil

Spray

Cream & Oil

Vaporizer

Mat

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Convenience stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets

Online

Drugstores

