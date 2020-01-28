Mosquito Repellent Candles Market – Major Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2021- Gies-Kerzen GmbH, Diversam Comaral

Mosquito repellent candles are gradually attracting the consumers in Europe. Compared to other categories of mosquito repellent products currently available in the market such as mosquito coils and liquids, mosquito repellent candles are mainly used for outdoor purposes such as outdoor camping. Mosquito repellent candles emit less smoke and dirt compared to mosquito coils. The market share of mosquito repellent candles is currently low compared to mosquito coils and liquids. This is attributed to the high price of mosquito repellent candles compared to the other categories of mosquito repellent products. The market share of mosquito repellent candles is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years.

The application of natural raw materials in mosquito repellent candles such as citronella oil, eucalyptus oil and several others is the main factor fuelling the demand for mosquito repellent candles market in Europe. Among the several raw materials that are used for making mosquito repellent candles, citronella oil is predominantly used for manufacturing process. Citronella is a natural mosquito repellent which is extracted from the stem and leaves of Cymbopogon also known as lemongrass.

The availability of citronella oil is not likely to subside in the future due to the widespread availability of lemongrass. The rising temperature fuelling the incidence of tiger mosquitoes in Europe is another factor that is pushing the demand forward for mosquito repellent candles market in Europe. Mosquito repellent candles are predominantly made from paraffin wax. Paraffin wax when burned produce soot, which when inhaled can cause adverse effects on human health. This factor is inhibiting the growth of mosquito repellent candles market in Europe.

The use of harmful ingredients such as allethrin and S-2, among others have severe adverse effects on human health due to which, the consumers in Europe are looking to shift from mosquito repellent liquids and coils to mosquito repellent candles as they are considered to be harmless. This factor is expected to pose as a suitable opportunity for the growth of the mosquito repellent candles market in Europe. Additionally, the penetration rate of mosquito repellent candles in Europe is low at present due to the narrow distribution channel for such products. Owing to this issue, consumer preference for other types of mosquito repellent products is still high. The manufacturers of mosquito repellent candles are working on expanding their distribution channel in order to capture a broader consumer base. This factor is also expected to drive the demand for mosquito repellent candles in Europe in the future.

Citronella oil held the largest market share and is expected to remain the market leader throughout the forecast period. France held the largest market share for mosquito repellent candles expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2015 to 2021 followed by Rest of Europe.

The mosquito repellent candles market in Europe has been classified on the basis of regions into France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Portugal and rest of Europe. France dominated the mosquito repellent candles market in Europe accounting for a share of more than 30% in 2014 and is expected to retain market dominance throughout the forecast period. Spain and Italy held the second largest market share in 2014 and the trend is expected to stay similar throughout the forecast period.

The mosquito repellent candles market is marked by some intense competition from the major players operating in this market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and joint ventures, and product innovations through extensive research and development are some of the key strategies adopted by these players operating in this market. Gies-Kerzen GmbH, Diversam Comaral, Yankee Candle Company Biosensory Inc are some of the key players operating in the mosquito repellent candles market in Europe currently.