Mosquito Repellants Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

This report researches the worldwide Mosquito Repellants market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Mosquito Repellants breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A mosquito Repellants is a substance that are applied on human skin, clothing or other surfaces that prevent mosquitoes from sitting or crawling on that surface. Wide variety of mosquito Repellants are being used to keep the mosquitoes away and prevent mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, Zika virus, and others. Popularly used chemical ingredients in the preparation of mosquito Repellants include diethyl carbonate, ethyl hexane diol, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide (DEET), and diethyl phthalate.
Global giant consumption is mainly distributed in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India. Asia Pacific holds unshakable status in this field. Asia Pacific takes the revenue market share of 55.55% in 2016, followed by Americas with 26.02% in 2016. Particularly, there is a large demand in USA and Brazil.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
Global Mosquito Repellants market size will increase to 5250 Million US$ by 2025, from 3350 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mosquito Repellants.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Mosquito Repellants capacity, production, value, price and market share of Mosquito Repellants in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
SC Johnson
Spectrum Brands
Reckitt Benckiser
3M
Zhongshan LANJU
Godrej Household
Avon
Tender Corporation
Dainihon Jochugiku
Nice Group Co., Ltd.
Coleman
Manaksia
Omega Pharma
Sawyer Products
Konda
Cheerwin
Mosquito Repellants Breakdown Data by Type
Coils
Vaporizer
Mats
Aerosols
Creams
Mosquito Repellants Breakdown Data by Application
General Population
Special Population
Mosquito Repellants Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Mosquito Repellants Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Mosquito Repellants capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Mosquito Repellants manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
