Mosquito Repellants Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

A mosquito Repellants is a substance that are applied on human skin, clothing or other surfaces that prevent mosquitoes from sitting or crawling on that surface. Wide variety of mosquito Repellants are being used to keep the mosquitoes away and prevent mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, Zika virus, and others. Popularly used chemical ingredients in the preparation of mosquito Repellants include diethyl carbonate, ethyl hexane diol, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide (DEET), and diethyl phthalate.

Global giant consumption is mainly distributed in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India. Asia Pacific holds unshakable status in this field. Asia Pacific takes the revenue market share of 55.55% in 2016, followed by Americas with 26.02% in 2016. Particularly, there is a large demand in USA and Brazil.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Global Mosquito Repellants market size will increase to 5250 Million US$ by 2025, from 3350 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mosquito Repellants.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Mosquito Repellants capacity, production, value, price and market share of Mosquito Repellants in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SC Johnson

Spectrum Brands

Reckitt Benckiser

3M

Zhongshan LANJU

Godrej Household

Avon

Tender Corporation

Dainihon Jochugiku

Nice Group Co., Ltd.

Coleman

Manaksia

Omega Pharma

Sawyer Products

Konda

Cheerwin

Mosquito Repellants Breakdown Data by Type

Coils

Vaporizer

Mats

Aerosols

Creams

Mosquito Repellants Breakdown Data by Application

General Population

Special Population

Mosquito Repellants Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Mosquito Repellants Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Mosquito Repellants capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Mosquito Repellants manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

