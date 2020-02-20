Mosquito Repellants Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Global giant consumption is mainly distributed in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India. Asia Pacific holds unshakable status in this field. Asia Pacific takes the revenue market share of 55.55% in 2016, followed by Americas with 26.02% in 2016. Particularly, there is a large demand in USA and Brazil.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Mosquito Repellants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 4740 million US$ in 2024, from 3350 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Mosquito Repellants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SC Johnson

Spectrum Brands

Reckitt Benckiser

3M

Zhongshan LANJU

Godrej Household

Avon

Tender Corporation

Dainihon Jochugiku

Nice Group Co., Ltd.

Coleman

Manaksia

Omega Pharma

Sawyer Products

Konda

Cheerwin

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Coils

Vaporizer

Mats

Aerosols

Creams

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

General Population

Special Population

