Mosquito-borne infections Testing Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2018-2028 | InBios International Inc, NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corporation

One of the biggest public growing threat called mosquito-borne infections is booming worldwide with over one million deaths every year. Infections transmitted through travels and environmental changes possess a strong impact and has increased considerably over the years. Mosquito-borne infections are caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites transmitted by mosquitoes. Mosquito-borne infections testing is generally differentiated based on the type of infections namely: mosquito-borne infections testing for dengue, mosquito-borne infections testing for zika virus, mosquito-borne infections testing for chikungunya, and mosquito-borne infections testing for malaria. Mosquito-borne infections testing is considered as the primary mode of diagnosis for mosquito-borne infections. Mosquito-borne infections testing is easily available at healthcare facilities. There are multiple mosquito-borne infections which show similar symptoms like muscle and joint pain and febrile illness.

Mosquito-borne infections Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing prevalence of malaria, dengue and chikungunya are anticipated to be the prime factor in boosting the growth of the global mosquito-borne infections testing market over the forecast period. The incidence of dengue has grown dramatically across the globe in recent years. According to WHO, the number of cases increased from 2.2 million in 2010 to 3.2 million in 2015. Furthermore, growing infections surveillance efforts undertaken by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is expected to fuel the market for mosquito-borne infections testing in the U.S. However, lack of awareness in low middle-income economies is expected to hamper the growth of the global mosquito-borne infections testing market. Lack of awareness can be concerning for individuals who are more susceptible to infections. Vector Disease Control International (VCDI) spread awareness throughout the U.S. about the dangers of mosquito-borne infections and importance of mosquito-borne infections testing. These all factors are responsible in boosting and hampering the growth of the global mosquito-borne infections testing market.

Mosquito-borne infections Testing Market: Segmentation

The global mosquito-borne infections testing market is segmented by test type, indication, end users and region:

Based on test type, the global mosquito-borne infections testing market is segmented into:

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassay Systems ELISA Rapid Tests Blot Systems And Evaluation Software

Microspot Array Diagnostics

Based on indication, the global mosquito-borne infections testing market is segmented into:

Malaria

Zika Virus

Chikungunya

Dengue

Others

Based on end users, the global mosquito-borne infections testing market is segmented into:

Hospitals and Clinics

Private Commercial Laboratories

Academic and Research Centers

Others

Mosquito-borne infections Testing Market: Overview

The global mosquito-borne infections testing market is expected to register a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Based on the test type, the global mosquito-borne infections testing market is segmented into molecular diagnostics, immunoassay systems, and microspot array diagnostics. Amongst them, the immunoassay systems segment is expected to hold maximum market share in the global mosquito-borne infections testing the market. Based on the end user, the global mosquito-borne infections testing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, private commercial laboratories, academic and research centers, and others. Hospitals and clinics are expected to hold significant market share in the global mosquito-borne infections testing market due to the accessibility of better diagnostic testing services across several healthcare facilities and this boosts the growth of the global mosquito-borne infections testing market over the forecast period.

Mosquito-borne infections Testing Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global mosquito-borne infections testing market is segmented into eight key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to contribute the maximum market share in the global mosquito-borne infections testing market due to the continuous spread of mosquito-borne infections. According to the CDC, the number of mosquito-borne infections rose from 4,858 in 2004 to 47,461 in 2016 in the U.S. Also, there was a great rise in 2016 when 41,680 Zika virus cases were reported. Latin America mosquito-borne infections testing the market and the Middle East & Africa mosquito-borne infections testing market is expected to contribute significant market share in the global mosquito-borne infections testing the market.

Mosquito-borne infections Testing Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global mosquito-borne infections testing market are InBios International Inc, NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Certest Biotech SL, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, OriGene Technologies Inc, Quest Diagnostics, and others.