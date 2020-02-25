Mosquito-Borne Diseases Treatment Market Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2018 to 2028

Mosquito-borne diseases are rapidly growing disease and affect a large number of people worldwide. Mosquito-borne diseases are caused by parasites, viruses, and bacteria transmitted by mosquitoes. The most common type’s of mosquito-borne diseases are malaria, Zika fever, dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis, and West Nile virus. Manufacturers are doing clinical trials for the development of drugs for Mosquito-borne diseases treatment. A large number of manufacturers are focusing on the development of drugs for yellow fevers, Japanese encephalitis, and West Nile virus. Antiviral, antibiotic, analgesic and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are most commonly prescribed for the Mosquito-borne diseases treatment. Mosquito-borne diseases show symptoms such as muscle and joint pain, fever, rashes, and red eyes.

Increasing incidence of mosquito-borne diseases infection expected to favors the growth of the Mosquito-borne diseases treatment market. Government initiates for the prevention and treatment of mosquito-borne diseases treatment propels the growth of the mosquito-borne diseases treatment market. The growing prevalence of malaria, dengue, and chikungunya expected to create demand for mosquito-borne diseases treatment drugs. According to the World Health Organization, around 2.5 billion people over 40% of the world’ population now have the risk of dengue. Estimated 500,000 people with severe dengue required hospitalization each year. In 2016, malaria alone was responsible for around 445,000 deaths worldwide. However, lack of awareness regarding mosquito-borne diseases in rural areas expected to hamper the growth of the mosquito-borne diseases treatment market. Increasing development of novel drugs for the treatment of mosquito-borne diseases expected to propel the growth of the mosquito-borne diseases treatment market. Organizations such as Vector Disease Control International (VCDI) spread awareness regarding the dangers of mosquito-borne disease and the importance of early disease treatment.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3112

The global Mosquito-borne diseases treatment market is segmented on basis of disease type, drug type, distribution channel and region:

Segmentation by Disease Type

Bacterial Infection

Parasitic Infection

Viral Infection

Segmentation by Drug Type

Antibiotics Drugs

Antiviral Drugs

Analgesic Drugs

Anti-pyretic Drugs

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Mosquito-borne diseases treatment market expected to represent a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Antiviral drugs segment expected to gain high share in mosquito-borne diseases treatment market. Based on the distribution channel, mosquito-borne diseases treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and drug stores. Retail pharmacies are expected to gain a high share in the Mosquito-borne diseases treatment market as the accessibility for the patient.

Regionally, the global Mosquito-borne diseases treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific. North America is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global mosquito-borne diseases treatment market owing to the involvement of leading players in new drug development and an increasing number of Mosquito-borne diseases such as Zika virus. According to the CDC, the number of mosquito-borne infections rose from 4,858 in 2004 to 47,461 in 2016 in the U.S. Europe also shows the high growth rate in the Mosquito-borne diseases treatment market due to growing diagnostic testing for mosquito-borne diseases and higher awareness among the population. Mosquito-Borne Diseases treatment market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years due to favorable government funding for the elimination of such high-risk infections and increasing healthcare spending.

Some of the players operating in the global Mosquito-borne diseases treatment market are Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lupin Inc. Mosquito-borne diseases treatment market has the presence of many players, and many research institutes are involved in mosquito-borne diseases research and drug development.

Request/View [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3112

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Mosquito-Borne Diseases Treatment Market Segments

Mosquito-Borne Diseases Treatment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Mosquito-Borne Diseases Treatment Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026

Mosquito-Borne Diseases Treatment Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Mosquito-Borne Diseases Treatment Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: