Mortuary Equipment Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018 to 2026

Mortuary or morgue is a department associated with the hospitals where dead bodies are stored in under hygienic conditions for examination before the burial, or removal for autopsy and other. Mortuary equipment are required for shifting, storing and dissecting dead bodies for academic and legal purposes. Different types of mortuary equipment such as trolleys, cadaver trays, dissecting tables, embalming workstations and racking systems are available in the market for various applications. Moreover, refrigeration units and freezers are also available which are used to store the bodies for longer duration for legal proceedings. Advancement in technologies associated with patient handling have introduced different types of automated mortuary equipment which are used to decrease the procedural timings as well as to increases the efficiency of the process.

One of the drivers for mortuary equipment market is due to increase in number deaths due uncertain factors and increases the number of private hospitals. This has increased the number of morgues associated with hospitals which expand the mortuary equipment market worldwide. Further, the rise in number of medical educational institutes and research organization using dead bodies for academic purposes boosts the growth of mortuary equipment, globally. Additionally, increase in number of private morgues for funeral services also fuelled up the growth of mortuary equipment market. Growing demand for automation is one of the leading factor driving the growth of mortuary equipment market in developed as well as in developing countries. Growing demand for preservation of corpses for research and forensic purposes has increased the overall mortuary equipment market. Additionally, the rise in the number of road accidents and work-related disasters has led the manufacturers to develop advanced mortuary equipment for better transportation and handling of dead bodies further growing the mortuary equipment market. However, high cost and other ethical concerns related to post-mortem and storage of dead bodies limit the growth of mortuary equipment market.

The global market of mortuary equipment is segmented on the basis of product type, usage, end user and geography.

Based on the product type, mortuary equipment market is segmented into:

Body transporters and trays Stretchers Trolleys Carrier

Autopsy tables L-shaped Autopsy tables Stationary Autopsy tables Adjustable Autopsy tables

Mortuary cabinets For 2-body For 3-body For 6-body

Refrigerators and freezers For 2-body For 3-body For 15-body Dual temperature refrigerators Six body horizontal refrigerators Six body vertical refrigerators Walk-in coolers and refrigerators

Crematoriums Cremation Ovens Cremator charger



Based on the usage, mortuary equipment market is segmented into:

Manual

Automated

Based on the end-user, mortuary equipment market is segmented into:

Research organizations

Medical educational institutions

Forensic labs

Private-morgues

Introduction of the technically advanced equipment replaced the traditional ones thus increases the overall mortuary equipment market. Refrigerators and freezers segment have shown the highest demand as compared to other equipment due to the advancement in its features. Nowadays, walk in refrigerators are witnessing significant rise in their demand to store the body for transportation. There are various sizes available in these refrigeration units such as small size for infants and larger size for obese. Other than this automated cadaver lifts, trolleys and different crematories are expected to boost the market in the overall forecast period.

Based on geography, mortuary equipment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest revenue shares due to the adoption of high health care facilities and increase in the number of hospitals and private morgues. Additionally, the Christianity follows the body burial ritual which requires the body storage for longer period, thus increasing the demand for mortuary equipment. This is followed by Europe due to the faster adoption of advanced technologies. Growing number of hospitals and rapid advancement in the health care infrastructure expected to fuel the mortuary equipment market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Some of the key companies operating in the mortuary equipment market are: LEEC, Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc, Kugel Medical GmbH & Co., Mopec, SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.,Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hygeco Lear, Flexmort, Roftek Ltd.

