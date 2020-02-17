Morocco Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Analysis, Trends and Industry Key Players – Maroc Telecom, Orange Morocco, Inwi, MTDS, Vivendi, Zain | 2019-2022

WiseGuyReports.com “Morocco – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Morocco seeing benefits from the Maroc Digital 2020 strategy. Morocco retains one of the most advanced telecommunications markets in Africa. The part-privatised incumbent telco Maroc Telecom remains the dominant player in the fixed-line sector though has effective competition in the mobile sector. A key regional player, Orange Group, entered the market through the acquisition of a major stake in the telco Médi Telecom (Méditel), which has since been rebranded as Orange Morocco.

The country has some of the lowest prices for broadband internet access, despite there being relatively little competition in the fixed-line broadband sector. Competition in the provision of DSL services is slight since despite the launch of services by Inwi and Orange Morocco, and of regulatory efforts to enforce LLU and wholesale pricing, Maroc Telecom has hindered competitive access to its infrastructure and as a result the company controls about 99.9% of the DSL market.

To accommodate the growing voice and internet traffic operators have upgraded their fibre optic national backbone networks and international connectivity. In combination with upgraded fibre backhaul, LTE services launched in mid-2015 have facilitated the take-up of mobile broadband in regional areas, and so contributed to the governments aims as drawn up in its National Broadband Plan to 2022 and supported by the Maroc Digital 2020 strategy.

The mobile market is one of the more mature in the region, with a penetration rate of over 131%. All three mobile network operators offer fixed-line or fixed-wireless services and have developed mobile data services based on the extensive reach of LTE infrastructure. Mobile internet at the beginning of 2018 accounted for about 94% of all internet connections. The dominance of mobile internet access is likely to continue given the improvements in LTE reach and capabilities, and the preference among consumers to adopt mobile solutions for both voice and data.

This report analyses Morocco’s fixed-line telecom market, including sector statistics and assessments of recent regulatory measures. It also covers the mobile market, with details on licensing regimes and spectrum auctions, as well as profiles of the major players. In addition the report covers the fixed-line and fixed-wireless broadband market, with a review of developments in DSL and fibre networks.

Key developments:

Maroc Telecom expands FttP service, launches subscription VoD service;

MNP process amended to hasten number portings;

Inwi launches 4.5G services offering data at up to 1Gb/s;

Central Bank expecting full m-payment services by end-2018;

New SIM card registration regulations take effect;

Government progresses with several key telecom projects;

Maroc Digital 2020 strategy takes shape;

Amendment to Telecommunications Act aimed at giving greater powers to the regulator;

National Broadband Plan to 2022 extending reach of services

Regulator endeavours to enforce LLU tariffs and access to Maroc Telecom’s broadband infrastructure;

Poste Maroc signs e-commerce agreement with China Post;

Report updates include the regulator’s market data to December 2017, telcos’ operating data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Maroc Telecom (Menara, IAM), Orange Morocco (Médi Telecom), Inwi (Wana, Maroc Connect), Morocco Trade and Development Services (MTDS), Vivendi, Zain

