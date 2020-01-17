Moringa Ingredients Market Key Players Ancient Greenfields Pvt Ltd (AGF), The Mito Group, Santan India

Moringa ingredients derived from moringa plant are extremely nutritious and has many health uses. Moringa is popular in India, as drumsticks. All the parts of moringa tree can be used as ingredients for moringa products such as seeds can be used for the production of oil, the pod is used in medicines and also as human consumption, furthermore, the leaf can be used as animal feed and also in various health products. Moringa flower contains D-glocuse, wax, sucrose, and is rich in potassium, calcium, and nine amino acids. The tea made with moringa flowers is considered to have nutritional benefits and to be a powerful medicine. Moringa leaves contains many anti-aging compounds that scale back the consequences of oxidative stress and inflammation, including vitamin C, polyphenols, beta-carotene, quercetin, and chlorogenic acid. Moringa helps in reduction of tiredness, fatigue, and boosts the immune system. Moringa, as a rich source of calcium, helps in the normal digestive system function.

Market Segmentation:

The moringa ingredients market is segmented on the basis of applications, products, and region. On the basis of applications moringa ingredients market is segmented into different industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry, personal care industry, and others. Other include biofuel, pulp and paper industry etc. In pharmaceuticals, application of moringa ingredients are found in leaf syrups, dietary supplements, capsules and tablets, oil, etc.

The Moringa market is segmented on the basis of its products such as Moringa leaf, Moringa Oil, and Moringa fruits/pods. Moringa leaves contain excessive nutritional values and amino acids and the extracts of Moringa leaves can be eaten fresh, cooked, or dried. There are numerous ways to include the Moringa leaf powder into the eating routine. It can be sprinkled on food, mixed with tea or taken as a capsule, and cooking salads.

In addition, Moringa Oil can be further sub-segmented into Industrial and Vegetable oil. The oil extracted from Moringa seeds is rich in essential fatty acids and used in cooking and other food preparations. The moringa seed oil is used in arts and for lubricating delicate machinery, as it does not become sticky even at high temperatures.

Market Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific region is the largest exporter of Moringa products. India is the most advanced supplier of Moringa Leaf, Moringa Oil, Moringa Fruits, and Seeds, but African and American countries are also increasing their production. The Moringa tree is native to India and grown in Africa, Asia Pacific Regions. Some of the key supplier countries of Moringa products in Asia Pacific regions are Philippines, Cambodia, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Market Drivers and Trends:

The increase in awareness of health benefits of Moringa products among the consumers is a major driving factor for Moringa ingredients market in developing nations of Asia Pacific region like China, India, and the Philippines. In addition, a shift in dietary choices of consumers, demand for this plant is growing as Moringa is the source of multivitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, and other nutrients. Moringa tree. Moringa has many medicinal benefits and used to treat Asthma, Hypertension, Urolithiasis, Neurodegenerative Diseases, tumor therapy, Diabetes, Edema. Moringa is not only used in medicines and cosmetics but also used for human consumption and water purification. The young Moringa seed pods are used in various dishes. Because of rich protein content, Moringa leaf powder is a great alternative to meat.

Moringa is well-suited naturally sourced cosmetic ingredient, as a result of its chemical stability of phytoactive and nutrients density. Consumers are increasingly preferring the cosmetics that are extracted from plants instead of mineral oils. This triggered the growing demand for exotic plants like Moringa.

Moringa Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in Moringa ingredients market include Ancient Greenfields Pvt Ltd (AGF), The Mito Group, Santan India, Jaw Der Develop Co. Ltd, Himalaya Healthcare, Health and Prosper Co Ltd.