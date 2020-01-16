MOOCs Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

MOOC platform allows evaluation of the performance and quality of upgraded education technology and networks so that the highest level of customer satisfaction can be achieved. The inability of colleges and universities worldwide to meet the global demand for education through new campus development and the presence of reliable online learning technologies are the driving forces of the MOOC market.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the MOOCs market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the MOOCs market by product type and applications/end industries.

MOOCs provide free online courses to the learners by offering a flexible and an affordable way of learning new skills. Many vendors providing MOOCs also have started giving out certifications for a minimal fee.

The global MOOCs market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of MOOCs.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Coursera

edX

FutureLearn

iversity

MiríadaX

Udemy

Udacity

XuetangX

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3374871-global-moocs-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries-type

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

xMOOCs

cMOOCs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Technology subjects

Business and management subjects

Arts and humanities subjects

Science subjects

Other subjects

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3374871-global-moocs-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries-type

Table Of Contents:

1 MOOCs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of MOOCs

1.2 Classification of MOOCs by Types

1.2.1 Global MOOCs Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global MOOCs Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 xMOOCs

1.2.4 cMOOCs

1.3 Global MOOCs Market by Application

1.3.1 Global MOOCs Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Technology subjects

1.3.3 Business and management subjects

1.3.4 Arts and humanities subjects

1.3.5 Science subjects

1.3.6 Other subjects

1.4 Global MOOCs Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global MOOCs Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) MOOCs Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) MOOCs Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) MOOCs Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) MOOCs Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) MOOCs Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of MOOCs (2013-2023)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Coursera

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 MOOCs Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Coursera MOOCs Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 edX

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 MOOCs Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 edX MOOCs Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 FutureLearn

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 MOOCs Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 FutureLearn MOOCs Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 iversity

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 MOOCs Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 iversity MOOCs Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 MiríadaX

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 MOOCs Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 MiríadaX MOOCs Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Udemy

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 MOOCs Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Udemy MOOCs Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Udacity

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 MOOCs Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Udacity MOOCs Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)