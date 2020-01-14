Monorail System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

— The monorail system is a transportation system commonly referred as a beam way for an elevated system, supported along a single rail. A monorail is a railway that uses a single elevated rail track and acts as a mode of rapid mass transport (MRT). It uses equipment and infrastructure, which is less massive than heavy rail modes, such as commuter and metro rail systems or subways.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Monorail System market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Monorail System market by product type and applications/end industries.

Monorail systems is a single rail track service for passengers. The main key drivers for the growth of the monorail systems are urbanization and increased demand for cost effective & efficient transportation for public services. Straddle monorail by monorail type is estimated to acquire largest share in the global monorail systems market. As straddle monorail system are easy to install without having spent on expensive track-line construction and also provides safety, reliability, and maintainability compared to suspended monorail systems. Furthermore, electric monorail system by propulsion type is estimated to be fastest growing segment in the market of monorail systems as they are energy efficient, reliable and environment friendly.

The global Monorail System market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Monorail System.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Bombardier

Hitachi

Mitsubishi

Siemens

Alstom

Bradken

CAF

CRRC

DCD Rail

Downer

éolane

INTAMIN Deutschland

Japan Transport

Engineering Company

Newag

Scomi Engineering Bhd

PKC Group

Sinara Transport Machines

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Straddle

Suspended

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Monorail Manufacturers

Monorails material suppliers

Industry associations and experts

The Monorail Society

Railroad Authorities/Organizations

Industry Experts

OEMs

