Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Trends, Drivers, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Market – Overview

Global Monoclonal Antibody Custom Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 10.84% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Monoclonal Antibodies are a class of antibodies derived from a single ancestral cell. These antibodies have tendency to grow indefinitely and are very particular for a location in the body derived from a single clone.

Monoclonal antibody custom service offers the development of both rat and mouse hybridomas for the production of custom monoclonal antibodies from synthesized peptide or recombinant protein antigens. These services provide a comprehensive services for antibody cloning, expression, engineering, and purification in addition to custom antibody development for multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies.

Increasing investment in research & development, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, infections, and rising occurrence of immunological diseases are the key factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of monoclonal antibody services may hinder the growth of market to an extent.

Key Players:

Some of key the players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, GenScript, Abnova Corporation, Creative-Biolabs, Abcam plc, ProMab Biotechnologies Inc, Envigo, and others.

Segmentation:

The global monoclonal antibody custom service market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-users.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into rat custom monoclonal antibody, rabbit custom monoclonal antibody, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into diagnostic application, therapeutic application, and protein purification. The diagnostic application is sub-segmented into biochemical analysis, and diagnostic imaging. The biochemical analysis is further segmented into pregnancy, cancer, hormonal disorder, and infectious diseases. The diagnostic imaging is further segmented into cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and bacterial infections. The therapeutic application is further segmented into MAb as therapeutic agents, MAb as targeting agents.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the monoclonal antibody custom service market owing to the presence of patient population, well-developed technology, high healthcare expenditure and the presence of the leading players. According to the National Cancer Institute in 2016, 1.6 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US.

Europe holds the second position in the monoclonal antibody custom service market. It is expected that the support provided by the government bodies for research & development drives the market in European region.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The high growth rate is due to increasing risk of infectious diseases in this region.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in African region.

