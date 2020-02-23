Monochrome Display Market Future Insights, Market Revenue and Threat Forecast by 2023

The report on the Global Monochrome Display Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Scenario

The global Monochrome Display Market is expected to reach at USD 218.29 million by 2023, at 12.97% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.Monochrome display is generally comprised of CRT, LCD and LED type display. Constant evolution in the technology has created a significant impact on monochrome market and has compelled many display manufacturers to shift their focus from CRT technology to LCD and LED. In medical sector, monochrome display enables medical professional to diagnose the patients and examine the core cause of diseases which helps to cure the patients effectively. Moreover, monochrome display is generally used in different sectors such as manufacturing, medical, consumer electronics, automotive, and gaming industries. The surging demand of optimized energy display technology in industries and growing gaming market is expected to be propelling factors for the monochrome display market. On the other hand, complicated manufacturing process and a huge demand for full-color display technology is expected to be hinder the growth of the monochrome display market.

Key Players

The prominent players in Monochrome Display Market are – Eizo Corporation (Japan), Richardson Electronics (U.S.), Blaze Display Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Microtips Technology LLC,(U.S), Tianma Microelectronics Co Ltd, (China), Ampronix Incorporation (U.S.), JVC Kenwood Corporation(Japan).

Key Findings

The global Monochrome Display Market has valued at USD 95.2 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 218.3 million at CAGR 12.97% by 2023.

By screen type, green monochrome display sub segment in Monochrome Display Market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately 14% CAGR during forecast period.

By display type, Monochrome CRT display sub segment holds the largest market and is expected to grow with approximately by 15% CAGR over the forecast period.

By end-use, Medical sector was valued with USD 32 million 2016 and is expected to grow with approximately by 15 % CAGR by the end of forecast period. Additionally, gaming and automotive segments are expected to grow with 14% and 13% CAGR, respectively over the forecast period.

Geographically, North America region was the dominating region in 2016 and has reached to USD 36 million and estimated to grow at 12% CAGR over the forecast period. Also, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region and is anticipated to grow with 15% CAGR over the forecast period.

Segments

Monochrome Display Market is segmented by screen type, display type and end -user.

Based on screen type, monochrome display market is bifurcated into green screen, white screen and amber screen.

Display type monochrome display market has been categorized into CRT, LCD and LED.CRT segment was the leading segment in 2016 and is expected to remain the prominent segment over the forecast period. Additionally, As LED is the enhanced version of LCD and CRT displays. With the upgradation of technology, there has been an increase in demand for the LED type display.

Additionally, on the basis of end-use, monochrome display has been differentiated into consumer electronics, automotive, gaming, medical and manufacturing. Medical sector is expected to the prominent sector of monochrome display market. This is attributed to growing need for the healthcare infrastructure in hospital to facilitate the surgical operations, examine the diseases caused at the internal organs of the human body.

Regional Analysis

Monochrome display market is categorized based on region and is comprised of North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa.

North American region was the dominating region in the year 2016 and is expected to remain the leading region growing at 12.07% CAGR over the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are expected to be the prominent regions of the North- America. Additionally, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region and is projected to reach at 15.35% CAGR over the forecast period. The reason is attributed to surging demand for the healthcare centers and a rising number of media houses in emerging economies such as China, India and Republic of Korea.

Get More Information

