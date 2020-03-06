Monochrome Display Market Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period 2019-2023

Market Highlights

Monochrome display technology offers single color images with few variations in shades. Processing of the images and high-resolution features are the propelling factors for the monochrome display market.

Monochrome display market is also categorized into different screen type such as green, white and amber. These different screen type offers its wide range applications in medical, automotive gaming and manufacturing.

With advancement of technology, monochrome display techniques are now gradually shifting its focus towards full-color display. Though, full color display offers high resolution of images which is expected to increase the cost of the product the full color display is expected to be one of the restraining factor for the monochrome display market.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, monochrome display market has been valued at approx. USD 218.3 million by the end of forecast period with 12.97% of CAGR during forecast period 2019 to 2023.

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) identifies the following companies as the key players in the monochrome display market – Eizo Corporation (Japan), Richardson Electronics (U.S.), Blaze Display Technologies Co.Ltd (China), Microtips Technology LLC,(U.S), Tianma Microelectronics Co Ltd, (China), Ampronix Incorporation (U.S.), JVC Kenwood Corporation(Japan).

Regional analysis

Geographically, Monochrome Display Market has been bifurcated into North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa

In terms of revenue, North-American region was the leading region in the year 2019 and was valued at USD 30 million and is expected to reach about USD 75 million by 2023.This is attributed to advancement of technology and increasing market of display controller. Increase in adoption rate LCD and graphic display is one of the major driving force for the monochrome display market. However, high market penetration of LCD and LED color displays and premium installation cost is expected to hinder the growth of the monochrome display market in North-American region. U.S. and Canada are the prominent countries of the North American region. Also, Asia-Pacific region is considered to be fastest growing region of the monochrome display market attributed to surged in production rate of computers and increase in number of small startups in the gaming industries.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

