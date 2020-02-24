Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size, By Regional Outlook Research Report, Services, Application, Overview, Forecast To 2023

The global monochloroacetic acid (MCAA) market is having a prolific run at present and can expect a safe passage growth-wise is owing to its popularity in the agricultural sector. Monochloroacetic acid is a specialty organochlorine compound that is colorless, crystalline structured mass, and highly soluble in water.

The global monochloroacetic acid market is expecting robust growth with which it can exceed the expected market valuation during the forecast period (2017-2023), explains Market Research Future (MRFR). This extensively studied report encompasses segmental analysis depending on various parameters, drivers that can impact the global market significantly in the coming years, and the latest updates of different market players.

Competitive Analysis: –

Notable players of the monochloroacetic acid market as profiled in the report of MRFR are

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

CABB GmbH (Germany)

Denak Co., Ltd (Japan)

Daicel Corporation (Japan)

PCC SE (Germany)

Niacet (U.S.)

Xuchang Dongfang Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Shandong Minji Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. (India)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

In 2018, PCC SE declared their plan to expand their monochloroacetic acid plant in Poland to keep up with the demand generated by various end-user industries. The production capacity would increase from 42,000 metric tons to 100,000 metric tons.

Market Segmentation: –

MRFR segments the monochloroacetic acid market by form, application, and end-use industry for a better understanding of the market prospect in the coming years.

Based on the form, the monochloroacetic acid market can be segmented into crystalline, liquid, powdered, and flakes.

Based on the application, the monochloroacetic acid market includes carboxyl methyl cellulose, thioglycolic acid, thickening agent, surfactants, intermediates, and others. As a thickening agent, its utility in food & beverage industry is quite substantial.

The end-user segment of the monochloroacetic acid market comprises agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic & Personal care, textiles, plastics, oil & gas, and others. The component is witnessing significant traction from the agrochemicals sector and having a great run in the pharmaceuticals.

Regional Analysis: –

MRFR report region-specifically segments the monochloroacetic acid market into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Growing demand from agriculture, textile, and pharmaceuticals are boosting the APAC market, riding on which the region is fetching the maximum market share. Furthermore, a lot of major companies are based out of India, China, and Japan which is substantially assisting the market in having unprecedented growth.

North America has the second largest market. The regional market is getting driven by the pharmaceutical industry and the personal care & cosmetic industry. Europe and Latin America are also going to register a significant hike in terms of revenue.

