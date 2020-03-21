Monocalcium Phosphate Market | Global Demand, Future Trends, Size, Development Strategies and Future Growth Study by 2022

Market research future published a raw research report on Global Monocalcium Phosphate Market that contains the information from 2016 to 2022. The monocalcium phosphate market is predicted to have an astronomical growth at a promising CAGR over the forecast period (2016-2022).

Monocalcium phosphate or MCP is a grey or white powder available in small granules with average hygroscopic property and excellent solubility in water. Produced from fluorine-free specially prepared wet process calcite material and phosphoric acid, it is used as food additives for birds and domestic animals. Any food that contains monocalcium phosphate offers phosphorus and calcium to animals that promote in the creation of hard bone stock as well as skeleton, augments metabolism, functions of the animal organism, functions of reproductive, immune and nervous systems and increasing its productivity. The mineral additives of these compounds are highly suggested to feed herbivorous animals.

MCP helps in strengthening the bones, teeth as well as weight gain in poultry and livestock. Besides, monocalcium phosphate is used as leaving agents in baking, thus being utilized in various products namely cake mixes, pastry mixes, doughnuts, cookies, energy powder, pancakes and other forms of pastry products. MCP is used in vitamins, soft drinks, yeast, nutrition enhancer, curing agents for pectin and humectants for meat. It allows protein to coagulate as well as thicken in no-bake cheesecakes and instant puddings and also helps canned vegetables and fruits and frozen vegetables maintain firmness. MCP is also utilized in food production in the form of fertilizer.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a broad segmental analysis of the monocalcium phosphate market on the basis of application and form.

Based on application, it is segmented into animal feed, beverages, food production, fertilizers and others.

Based on form, the monocalcium phosphate market is segmented into liquid form and powder form.

Major Leading Players:

Wengfu Group,

Timab,

Fosfitalia,

Quimpac SA Business,

Ecophos,

Yara International,

Mosaic,

OCP Group,

EuroChem,

PhosAgro

Regional Analysis:

By region, the monocalcium phosphate market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Of these, Asia Pacific will rule the market over the forecast period due to rapid development in both food and agriculture industries here. It is predicted to grow at a notable CAGR with China being the key contributor.

The monocalcium phosphate market in North America will have the second major share followed by Europe in terms of volume and value. In the Rest of the World, the monocalcium phosphate market has a prospective scope of having a healthy growth over the forecast period.

