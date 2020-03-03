Mono Methyl Ether of Hydroquinone (MEHQ) Market : Segmentation, Industry Trends and Development to 2028

Mono Methyl Ether of Hydroquinone (MEHQ) Market Introduction

Mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ) is an organic compound and synthetic derivative of hydroquinone. Mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ) is also known by names such as mequinole, 4-hydroxy anisole, para-guaiacol, etc. MEHQ is commercially manufactured by the hydroxylation of anisole or by free radical reaction between p-benzoquinone and methanol. MEHQ is widely used in dermatology. MEHQ is the main ingredient in topical drugs which are used for skin depigmentation. The drug is commonly formulated by the addition of an ethanolic solution of 2% MEHQ and 0.01% of tretinoin by mass. The drug is generally prescribed by dermatologists for the treatment of solar liver spots, age spots, or solar lentigines. Low dosage of MEHQ can be used in combination with Q- switched laser to de-pigment the skin of patients having disseminated idiopathic vitiligo. MEHQ is also widely used as a polymerization inhibitor in the manufacturing of various monomers such as acrylics, methacrylics and other acrylates, vinyl acetate monomers, etc., along with unsaturated polyesters. MEHQ is also used as a stabilizer for cosmetics, liquid detergents, and cellulose materials. Besides these applications, MEHQ is also used in the ink industry as a polymerization inhibitor. MEHQ is the building block for agrochemical and organic chemical manufacturing industries. There are certain regulations on the exposure limit for MEHQ. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, the recommended exposure limit for MEHQ is 5mg/m3 for an 8-hour workday.

Mono Methyl Ether of Hydroquinone Market (MEHQ): Dynamics

Polymers are finding new applications, due to which, their demand is increasing day by day. This increasing demand for polymers is leading to the growth of the MEHQ industry. Growing population and changing fashion trends are boosting the textile and leather industries, owing to which, the MEHQ market is also escalating. MEHQ is mainly used as an intermediate in agrochemicals and organic chemical industries. Increasing consumption of agrochemicals and organic chemicals is boosting the MEHQ market. MEHQ also finds application in petrochemical industries, and the growth of the petrochemical industries is leading to an increase in the demand for MEHQ in the market. Developments in medical science are generating new applications for MEHQ in the medical field. MEHQ is also used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, and the increased demand for pharmaceutical and cosmetic products will lead to an increase in the consumption of MEHQ. Besides these applications, MEHQ is also used as an additive in ink, adhesives, tonners, sealants, liquid detergents, etc. The increasing production of these products will increase the demand for MEHQ. In certain regions, there are regulations being imposed on the exposure limit of MEHQ. Companies are also searching for alternative for MEHQ. These factors can dent the MEHQ market.

Mono Methyl Ether of Hydroquinone Market (MEHQ): Regional Outlook

Pharmaceutical and polymer industries are rapidly growing in regions such Asia Pacific and Latin America. Apart from pharmaceutical and polymer industries, the agrochemical industry is also showing good growth, which makes these prominent markets for mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ). The cosmetics and personal care industry has shown good growth in the Middle East. Petrochemical industries are also growing in this region. The agrochemical industry is growing at a good pace in regions such as Africa. Due to these factors, MEA is expected to be a potential market region for MEHQ. Regions such as North America and Western Europe are matured markets as compared to others, owing to which, these regions can be considered as steady markets for MEHQ.

Mono Methyl Ether of Hydroquinone Market (MEHQ): Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the global mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ) market identified across the value chain include:

Solvay

Clean Science

Alfa Aesar

A.B Enterprises

TCI Chemicals

