MONO ETHYLENE GLYCOL (MEG) MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2023

This report focuses on the Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

It is an important raw material for the number of industrial applications including manufacturing of polyester fiber, fabrics and polyethylene terephthalate used to manufacture bottles. Other industrial uses comprise of being used as a coolant, heat transfer agents, antifreeze and also as a hydrate inhibitor in gas pipelines.

The worldwide market for Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Dow

Huntsman International

LyondellBasell

Shell

Chemtex Speciality

SABIC

Lotte Chemical

MEGlobal

NAN YA PLASTICS

Reliance Industries

India Glycols

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fiber Grade MEG

Industrial Grade MEG

Antifreeze Grade MEG

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Polyester Resins

Antifreeze and Coolants

Chemical Intermediates

Heat Transfer Fluids

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Fiber Grade MEG

1.2.2 Industrial Grade MEG

1.2.3 Antifreeze Grade MEG

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Polyester Resins

1.3.2 Antifreeze and Coolants

1.3.3 Chemical Intermediates

1.3.4 Heat Transfer Fluids

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Akzo Nobel

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Akzo Nobel Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 BASF

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 BASF Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Dow

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Dow Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Huntsman International

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Huntsman International Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 LyondellBasell

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 LyondellBasell Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Shell

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Shell Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Chemtex Speciality

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Chemtex Speciality Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

