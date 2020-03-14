Molybdenum Disilicide Market Revenue to Witness Steady Growth Through 2028

Introduction: Molybdenum Disilicide Market

Molybdenum disilicide is also known as Molybdenum Silicide is an inorganic compound having a tetragonal crystal structure, abbreviated as MoSi 2 . By appearance, Molybdenum disilicide is a grey metallic material and one of the finest pure material with significant shelf life. Molybdenum disilicide is insoluble in most of the acids except hydrofluoric and nitric acid. Key raw materials required in manufacturing of Molybdenum Disilicide include 99.9% molybdenum powder and 97% of pure silicon powder. One of the prominent usage of molybdenum silicide is for fabrication of heating elements. Moderate density and high melting point of 2030 deg. Celsius, make these compounds suitable for use in electric furnaces for production of glass and metals. The utilization of Molybdenum Disilicide in heating element helps to prevent the inner core of heating element from oxidation due to presence of passive layer of silicon, this can prevent the core even at very high temperature. Another advantages of utilizing these compounds in heating element include stable electrical resistance and extended service life.

Market Dynamics: Molybdenum Disilicide Market

The use of Molybdenum Disilicide in refractory furnaces is considered to be a major driver for the market growth. Additionally, the use of molybdenum disilicide as a contact material in microelectronics is also aiding the growth of molybdenum disilicide market. The preference of using molybdenum disilicide over substitute compounds such as Polysilicon due to very low hazardous effects and cost is also augmenting its consumption in the end use industries. However, as molybdenum disilicide is in the initial stage of growth with its awareness of use at a limited extent, the growth of molybdenum disilicide market has been restrained on global scale. In spite of the current scenario, the subsequent growth of global molybdenum disilicide market is expected to gain traction in forthcoming years. The growth opportunities are also expected to offer from other end use industries such as food processing and pharmaceuticals for the global molybdenum disilicide market in the near future.

Market Segmentation: Molybdenum Disilicide Market

Molybdenum Disilicide market is segmented on the basis of temperature grade, application, grades and end use

On the basis of temperature grade, molybdenum disilicide market segmented as

Up to 1700 Deg.

1700 Deg.–1900 Deg.

Above 1900 Deg.

On the basis of application, molybdenum disilicide market segmented as

Industrial

Laboratory

On the basis of grades, molybdenum disilicide market segmented as

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Technical

On the basis of end use industry, molybdenum disilicide market segmented as

Agriculture

Food Processing

Electronics

Steel

Glass

Ceramics

Pharmaceuticals

Regional Outlook: Molybdenum Disilicide Market

Molybdenum disilicide market is experiencing positive growth in the end use industry owing to, structural development, government initiative towards the manufacturing sector growth, etc. In terms of incremental $ opportunity, manufacturers from North America and Western Europe are estimated to represent a significant incremental $ opportunity in between forecast period.

On the basis of regional perspective, North America followed by Western Europe is estimated to be the key producer as well as consumer of molybdenum disilicide globally and is expected to witness for lucrative growth in the coming future owing to increasing demand from glass and ceramics industries in the region. Developing countries in the Asia Pacific region, especially China and India, estimated to play substantial role in the growth of the molybdenum disilicide market during the forecast period owing to, increasing industrial activities, and accessibility of raw materials.

In terms of market volume share, more than two third of market volume is dominated by Asia Pacific region, especially from China, India and ASEAN countries. Middle East & Africa and Latin America region are expected to witness for moderate growth in the second half of forecast period as compared to first half.

