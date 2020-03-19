Molecular Breeding Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Molecular breeding is the application of molecular biology tools, often in plant breeding.

North America accounted for the largest share in the molecular breeding market in 2017, followed by Europe, owing to the high adoption of advanced genetic tools to increase agricultural yield in countries such as Germany, France, the US, and Canada. Rising cultivation of industrial & high-value crops and growing awareness among farmers about the benefits of molecular breeding are expected to provide more scope for market expansion. The major factors restraining the growth of this market are the high start-up cost associated with the application of molecular markers and automated equipment. Also, the dearth of skilled professionals and lack of infrastructural facilities in developing countries hinder the growth potential of this market.

In 2018, the global Molecular Breeding market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Molecular Breeding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Molecular Breeding development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Eurofins

Thermo Fisher

Illumina

SGS

LGC Group

Danbred

Intertek

Lemnatec

Charles River

Slipstream Automation

Fruitbreedomics

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3961670-global-molecular-breeding-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP)

Simple sequence repeats (SSR)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Vegetables

Others

http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4280204

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Molecular Breeding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Molecular Breeding development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3961670-global-molecular-breeding-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Molecular Breeding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP)

1.4.3 Simple sequence repeats (SSR)

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Molecular Breeding Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Cereals & grains

1.5.3 Oilseeds & pulses

1.5.4 Vegetables

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Molecular Breeding Market Size

2.2 Molecular Breeding Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Molecular Breeding Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Molecular Breeding Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Eurofins

12.1.1 Eurofins Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Molecular Breeding Introduction

12.1.4 Eurofins Revenue in Molecular Breeding Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Eurofins Recent Development

12.2 Thermo Fisher

12.2.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Molecular Breeding Introduction

12.2.4 Thermo Fisher Revenue in Molecular Breeding Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Development

12.3 Illumina

12.3.1 Illumina Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Molecular Breeding Introduction

12.3.4 Illumina Revenue in Molecular Breeding Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Illumina Recent Development

12.4 SGS

12.4.1 SGS Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Molecular Breeding Introduction

12.4.4 SGS Revenue in Molecular Breeding Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SGS Recent Development

12.5 LGC Group

12.5.1 LGC Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Molecular Breeding Introduction

12.5.4 LGC Group Revenue in Molecular Breeding Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 LGC Group Recent Development

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com

Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4280204#ixzz5sgeD80NK