Molded Fiber Packaging Market 2019 Classification, Application, Industry Chain Overview, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Landscape To 2023

Global Molded Fiber Packaging Research Report Information by Type (Thick-Wall, Transfer, Thermoformed (Thin-Wall), and Processed), By End-Use (Food and Beverages, Electronic, Personal Care, and Others), And By Region – Forecast Till 2023

The market for global molded fiber packaging market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 7% during the period 2016 to 2023

The key players of global Molded fiber packaging market include Huhtamaki (Finland), UFP Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Moulded Fibre Product Ltd. (U.K.), Henry Moulded Products Inc. (U.S.), Brødrene Hartmann A/S (Denmark), Cullen Packaging Ltd. (U.K.), EnviroPAK Corporation (U.S.), Heracles Packaging Company SA (Greece), Keiding, Inc. (U.S.), and Hurley Packaging of Texas (U.S.).

Market Highlights

Molded fiber packaging market is majorly driven by the increase in demand from the manufacturers of egg packaging. The use of molded fiber packaging for eggs ensures prevention of spoilage and breakage of eggs during distribution and transportation. The increasing adoption of environment friendly packaging solutions among the end use industries such as food & beverage and electronics, is also driving the global molded fiber packaging market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global molded fiber packaging market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global molded fiber packaging market by its type, end-use and region.

By Type



Thick-Wall

Transfer

Thermoformed (Thin-wall)

Processed

By End-Use



Food And Beverages

Electronic

Personal Care

Others

By Region



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis

Based on all types of molded fiber packaging, the market has been segmented as Thick-Wall, Transfer, Thermoformed (Thin-wall) and Processed. The transfer molded segment is expected to dominate the market. The transfer molded segment is being manufactured by combining one forming mold with transfer mold. The surface of such molds are smoother on one side and thus, are mostly used as cartons and trays for storing eggs. The new designs of transfer molds are being used for many types of electronic product packaging such as cells phones and DVD players. These are also being used for other applications such as hospital disposables, office equipment and fruits and drink trays.

Based on end-use, molded fiber packaging market has been segmented as food and beverages, electronic, personal care and others. The food and beverage segment accounts for the largest share among all applications in the molded fiber packaging market. Molded fiber packaging required for food and beverages include clam-shells, carryout food containers, Cups, Bowls, plates, food and serving trays, Egg, fruit, berry, mushroom etc. containers & trays and Bottled products, wine, Jellies and others.

