Molded Fiber Packaging in Americas Market New Entrants, Competitive Scenario and Forecast By 2022

About Molded Fiber Packaging

Molded fiber is a 100% biodegradable packaging, which has natural resilience and blocking and bracing capabilities. Molded fiber is a more cost-effective option than expanded polystyrene (EPS) and other foam product packaging.

Industry analysts forecast the molded fiber packaging Market in Americas to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the period 2018-2022.

Hartmann

Huhtamaki

and UFP Technologies.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Molded Fiber Packaging in Americas Market Report:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia & Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia & Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India & South-East Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India & South-East Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, EQYPT, Nigeria & South Africa)

Major Regions: APAC, EMEA & Americas | Forecast period: 5-year annual forecast (2018-2022)

Molded Fiber Packaging in Americas Market Drivers, Trends and Challenges: –

Growing demand for green packaging

High capital investments in maintenance of molded fiber packaging equipment

Technological innovations in machinery

