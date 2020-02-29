Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB) Market 2019 Prominent Players – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Molded Case Circuit Breaker Market Research Report- Forecast till 2024” – Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2024.

Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Highlights

Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) is an essential component in an electrical circuit as it prevents electricity overloading, damage to electrical wiring and devices, and electrical fire outbreak. MCCB commonly works based on two elements, namely thermal element for overcurrent and a magnetic element for short circuit release. The MCCB market is primarily driven by the rising electricity consumption and continued reform in electricity infrastructure. Global demand for electricity is increasing at an alarming rate. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), worldwide electricity consumption is expected to hit 30,000 terawatt hours (TWh) by 2030. This would produce considerable opportunities for the associated markets, such as electrical equipment and protection devices. Consequently, with the continuous rise in electricity production and consumption, the demand for MCCBs would continue to rise in the following years.

Get Free Sample “Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market Research Report – Forecast to 2024” at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5902

Segmental Overview

The global molded case circuit breakers market has been divided into two segments, namely rated current and end-user.

On the basis of rated current, the market has been segmented into up to 20A, 21A–75A, 76A–250A, 251A–800A, and above 800A.

On the basis of end-user, the global molded case circuit breakers market has been divided into transmission & distribution, manufacturing & process industry, residential & commercial, power generation, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global MCCB market has been segmented into four major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The Asia Pacific region is the dominating as well as the fastest growing region for the MCCB market. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to contribute significantly in the global market during the forecast period. The Middle East countries are expanding their cross-border electricity trade and integrating wind and other renewable energies, increasing the load flow on aging networks. For instance, GE signed a contract with the government of Egypt to deliver 2,683 GW of electricity. Additionally, higher focus on efficient and reliable power transmission, along with the installation of new energy infrastructure in emerging economies, is expected to boost the Middle East MCCB market.

Leading Players:

The prominent players in the molded case circuit breakers market include Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (U.S.), Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems (Japan), Legrand SA (France), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Havells India Ltd. (India), Huayi Electric Co., Ltd (China), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Noark Electric (USA) Inc. (U.S.), Chint Group (China), and Maxguard (Malaysia).

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Rated Current

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continue…

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB) Market: By Region, 2018-2024

Table 2 North America Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB) Market: By Country, 2018-2024

Table 3 Europe Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB) Market: By Country, 2018-2024

Table 4 Asia Pacific Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB) Market: By Country, 2018-2024

Table 5 RoW Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB) Market: By Country, 2018-2024

Continue…

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Rated Current Of MRFR

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 8 Global Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB) Market SHARE, By Rated Current, 2017 (%)

Continue…

Access Complete Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/molded-case-circuit-breakers-market-5902

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]