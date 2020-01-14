Modular Switch Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

— Modular switches are high capability switches and can be customized as per the requirement. They are different from traditional switches in design, operational efficiency, ease of installation, and aesthetic appearance.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Modular Switch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Modular switches are an advanced version of conventional switches, which cater to the increasing need for safety and aesthetics among individuals. These switches provide added safety, customization, variety, and other novel features as compared to traditional switches.

Easy availability of these modular switches at affordable prices in the Indian market has increased their adoption in various applications across verticals such as commercial and residential buildings, IT & telecommunication sector, hospitality, healthcare, retail, and others. The key players in the market are focused on developing technically advanced modular switches at affordable prices.

The worldwide market for Modular Switch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Anchor Electricals

Havells India

Honeywell Electrical Devices and Systems India

Legrand India

Wipro

ABB

GE

GM

Kolors

Orpat

Philips Electronics

Pretty

Schneider Electric

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Direct Sales

Sales Through Intermediaries

Online and Dual Distribution

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Release ID: 468442