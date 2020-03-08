MODULAR HOMES MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, SIZE,TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2024

Modular homes are residences built in a controlled factory environment in sections, or modules, and then transported to the construction site. There, they are installed on permanent foundations and completed by professional installers.
Modular Homes may be used for long-term, temporary or permanent facilities, such as construction camps, schools and classrooms, civilian and military housing, and industrial facilities. Modular Homes are used in remote and rural areas where conventional construction may not be reasonable or possible, for example, the Halley VI accommodation pods used for a BAS Antarctic expedition. Other uses have included churches, health care facilities, sales and retail offices, fast food restaurants and cruise ship construction. They can also be used in areas that have weather concerns, such as hurricanes.
According to this study, over the next five years the Modular Homes market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 49300 million by 2024, from US$ 42800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Modular Homes business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Modular Homes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Modular Homes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Ranch
Cape Cod
Two-story homes
Cabin/Chalet
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
999 sq ft Floor
1000 sq ft – 1499 sq ft Floor
1500 sq ft – 1999 sq ft Floor
2000 sq ft – 2499 sq ft Floor
More than 2500 sq ft Floor
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Bouygues Construction
Lendlease Corporation
Laing O’rourke
Seikisui House
Clayton Homes
Champion
Modular Space Corporation
Daiwa House
Cavco Industries, Inc.
Algeco Scotsman
Red Sea Housing
Redman Homes
Fleetwood Australia
Kwikspace Modular Buildings
Horizon North Logistics
Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg
KEE Katerra
Pleasant Valley Homes
Alta-Fab Structures
Art’s Way Manufacturing
NRB Inc.
Wernick Group
Westchester Modular Homes
Modscape
Pratt Construction Incorporated
Koma Modular
New Era Homes
Guerdon Enterprises LLC
Hickory Group
Lebanon Valley Homes
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Modular Homes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Modular Homes market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Modular Homes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Modular Homes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
