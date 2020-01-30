Modular Fabrication Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Modular fabrication is a process to illustrate the use of factory made pre-engineered building parts that are transported to site and assembled as large volumetric components or as significant elements of a building.

In 2018, the global Modular Fabrication market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Modular Fabrication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Modular Fabrication development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Laing O’Rourke

Red Sea Housing Services

Atco

Bouygues

Vinci

Skanska

Algeco Scotsman

Kleusberg

Lendlease

CIMC Modular Building Systems

Larsen & Toubro

Balfour Beatty

ACS Group

Guerdon Modular Buildings

JL Modular

KEF Infra

Palomar Modular Buildings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Permanent

Relocatable

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Education and Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Modular Fabrication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Modular Fabrication development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Modular Fabrication Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Permanent

1.4.3 Relocatable

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Modular Fabrication Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Education and Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Modular Fabrication Market Size

2.2 Modular Fabrication Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Modular Fabrication Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Modular Fabrication Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Modular Fabrication Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Modular Fabrication Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Modular Fabrication Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Modular Fabrication Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Modular Fabrication Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Modular Fabrication Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Modular Fabrication Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Laing O’Rourke

12.1.1 Laing O’Rourke Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Modular Fabrication Introduction

12.1.4 Laing O’Rourke Revenue in Modular Fabrication Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Laing O’Rourke Recent Development

12.2 Red Sea Housing Services

12.2.1 Red Sea Housing Services Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Modular Fabrication Introduction

12.2.4 Red Sea Housing Services Revenue in Modular Fabrication Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Red Sea Housing Services Recent Development

12.3 Atco

12.3.1 Atco Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Modular Fabrication Introduction

12.3.4 Atco Revenue in Modular Fabrication Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Atco Recent Development

12.4 Bouygues

12.4.1 Bouygues Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Modular Fabrication Introduction

12.4.4 Bouygues Revenue in Modular Fabrication Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Bouygues Recent Development

12.5 Vinci

12.5.1 Vinci Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Modular Fabrication Introduction

12.5.4 Vinci Revenue in Modular Fabrication Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Vinci Recent Development

12.6 Skanska

12.6.1 Skanska Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Modular Fabrication Introduction

12.6.4 Skanska Revenue in Modular Fabrication Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Skanska Recent Development

12.7 Algeco Scotsman

12.7.1 Algeco Scotsman Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Modular Fabrication Introduction

12.7.4 Algeco Scotsman Revenue in Modular Fabrication Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Algeco Scotsman Recent Development

12.8 Kleusberg

12.8.1 Kleusberg Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Modular Fabrication Introduction

12.8.4 Kleusberg Revenue in Modular Fabrication Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Kleusberg Recent Development

12.9 Lendlease

12.9.1 Lendlease Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Modular Fabrication Introduction

12.9.4 Lendlease Revenue in Modular Fabrication Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Lendlease Recent Development

12.10 CIMC Modular Building Systems

12.10.1 CIMC Modular Building Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Modular Fabrication Introduction

12.10.4 CIMC Modular Building Systems Revenue in Modular Fabrication Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 CIMC Modular Building Systems Recent Development

Continued….

