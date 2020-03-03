MODULAR DATA CENTERS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Modular Data Centers Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Modular Data Centers Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
A modular data center system is a portable method of deploying data center capacity. A modular data center can be placed anywhere data capacity is needed.
Modular data center systems consist of purpose-engineered modules and components to offer scalable data center capacity with multiple power and cooling options. Modules can be shipped to be added, integrated or retrofitted into an existing data center or combined into a system of modules. Modular data centers typically consist of standardized components.
Modular data centers are often marketed as converged infrastructure, promoting economies of scale and efficient energy usage, including considerations regarding the external environment.
The modular data center market is expected to grow from USD 1076.37 Million in 2017 to USD 3088.19 Million by 2022, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23% during the forecast period. Data center operators face an increasing need for a scale-out data center architecture, which enables the scaling of critical data center components as and when the demand increases. The modular data center provides prefabricated modules that easily address the customer’s capacity needs with a quick deployment time. It also helps in cutting down the cost of in-house infrastructure. Modular data center solutions, including all-in-one as well as individual functional modules can be added to the existing data center infrastructure, which enables a massively scalable architecture. These solutions are expected to fuel the growth of the modular data center market, as organizations are increasingly adopting them to cater to the increasing data center traffic.
Technology advancements and growing consumer awareness are catapulting prefabricated MDCS from a niche IT concept to a mainstream strategy in diverse industries ranging from financial services, Telecom, IT services, government, manufacturing, and telecommunications. Prefab MDCS are especially suitable for telecom, collocation and international Internet companies that need solutions that can be quickly implemented and expanded on demand. Similarly, Internet companies are showing high affinity for the cost-effective and low risk capacity expansion facilitated by prefab MDCS. An increasing number of mobile network operators and Internet service providers with captive datacenter infrastructure are expected to adopt Prefabricated MDCS. While enclosed and containerized Prefab MDCS have cornered the bigger share of the market, prefab building structures are rapidly gaining traction.
In 2018, the global Modular Data Centers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Modular Data Centers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Modular Data Centers development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
International Business Machines Corporation
Eaton Corporation PLC
Bladeroom
Cannon Technologies Ltd.
Commscope Holding Company, Inc.
Dell Inc.
Flexenclosure AB
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp
Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg
Schneider Electric SE
Vertiv Co.
Baselayer Technology, LLC
Cisco
Aceco TI
Active Power
Datapod
ZTE
Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3962318-global-modular-data-centers-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
380V/50Hz
480V/60Hz
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Finance
Government and Defense
Telecom
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Modular Data Centers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Modular Data Centers development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3962318-global-modular-data-centers-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Modular Data Centers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 380V/50Hz
1.4.3 480V/60Hz
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Modular Data Centers Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Finance
1.5.3 Government and Defense
1.5.4 Telecom
1.5.5 Education
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Modular Data Centers Market Size
2.2 Modular Data Centers Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Modular Data Centers Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Modular Data Centers Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Modular Data Centers Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Modular Data Centers Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Modular Data Centers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Modular Data Centers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Modular Data Centers Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Modular Data Centers Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Modular Data Centers Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Modular Data Centers Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Modular Data Centers Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players in China
7.3 China Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type
7.4 China Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Modular Data Centers Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Modular Data Centers Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Modular Data Centers Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players in India
10.3 India Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type
10.4 India Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Modular Data Centers Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
12.1.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction
12.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Recent Development
12.2 International Business Machines Corporation
12.2.1 International Business Machines Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction
12.2.4 International Business Machines Corporation Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 International Business Machines Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Eaton Corporation PLC
12.3.1 Eaton Corporation PLC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction
12.3.4 Eaton Corporation PLC Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Eaton Corporation PLC Recent Development
12.4 Bladeroom
12.4.1 Bladeroom Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction
12.4.4 Bladeroom Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Bladeroom Recent Development
12.5 Cannon Technologies Ltd.
12.5.1 Cannon Technologies Ltd. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction
12.5.4 Cannon Technologies Ltd. Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cannon Technologies Ltd. Recent Development
12.6 Commscope Holding Company, Inc.
12.6.1 Commscope Holding Company, Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction
12.6.4 Commscope Holding Company, Inc. Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Commscope Holding Company, Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Dell Inc.
12.7.1 Dell Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction
12.7.4 Dell Inc. Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Dell Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Flexenclosure AB
12.8.1 Flexenclosure AB Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction
12.8.4 Flexenclosure AB Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Flexenclosure AB Recent Development
12.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp
12.9.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction
12.9.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp Recent Development
12.10 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg
12.10.1 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction
12.10.4 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg Recent Development
12.11 Schneider Electric SE
12.12 Vertiv Co.
12.13 Baselayer Technology, LLC
12.14 Cisco
12.15 Aceco TI
12.16 Active Power
12.17 Datapod
12.18 ZTE
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India