MODULAR DATA CENTERS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Modular Data Centers Industry

A modular data center system is a portable method of deploying data center capacity. A modular data center can be placed anywhere data capacity is needed.

Modular data center systems consist of purpose-engineered modules and components to offer scalable data center capacity with multiple power and cooling options. Modules can be shipped to be added, integrated or retrofitted into an existing data center or combined into a system of modules. Modular data centers typically consist of standardized components.

Modular data centers are often marketed as converged infrastructure, promoting economies of scale and efficient energy usage, including considerations regarding the external environment.

The modular data center market is expected to grow from USD 1076.37 Million in 2017 to USD 3088.19 Million by 2022, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23% during the forecast period. Data center operators face an increasing need for a scale-out data center architecture, which enables the scaling of critical data center components as and when the demand increases. The modular data center provides prefabricated modules that easily address the customer’s capacity needs with a quick deployment time. It also helps in cutting down the cost of in-house infrastructure. Modular data center solutions, including all-in-one as well as individual functional modules can be added to the existing data center infrastructure, which enables a massively scalable architecture. These solutions are expected to fuel the growth of the modular data center market, as organizations are increasingly adopting them to cater to the increasing data center traffic.

Technology advancements and growing consumer awareness are catapulting prefabricated MDCS from a niche IT concept to a mainstream strategy in diverse industries ranging from financial services, Telecom, IT services, government, manufacturing, and telecommunications. Prefab MDCS are especially suitable for telecom, collocation and international Internet companies that need solutions that can be quickly implemented and expanded on demand. Similarly, Internet companies are showing high affinity for the cost-effective and low risk capacity expansion facilitated by prefab MDCS. An increasing number of mobile network operators and Internet service providers with captive datacenter infrastructure are expected to adopt Prefabricated MDCS. While enclosed and containerized Prefab MDCS have cornered the bigger share of the market, prefab building structures are rapidly gaining traction.

In 2018, the global Modular Data Centers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Modular Data Centers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Bladeroom

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

Commscope Holding Company, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Flexenclosure AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Co.

Baselayer Technology, LLC

Cisco

Aceco TI

Active Power

Datapod

ZTE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

380V/50Hz

480V/60Hz

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Finance

Government and Defense

Telecom

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Modular Data Centers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Modular Data Centers development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Modular Data Centers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 380V/50Hz

1.4.3 480V/60Hz

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Modular Data Centers Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Finance

1.5.3 Government and Defense

1.5.4 Telecom

1.5.5 Education

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Modular Data Centers Market Size

2.2 Modular Data Centers Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Modular Data Centers Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Modular Data Centers Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Modular Data Centers Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Modular Data Centers Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Modular Data Centers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Modular Data Centers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Modular Data Centers Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Modular Data Centers Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Modular Data Centers Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Modular Data Centers Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Modular Data Centers Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players in China

7.3 China Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type

7.4 China Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Modular Data Centers Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Modular Data Centers Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Modular Data Centers Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players in India

10.3 India Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type

10.4 India Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Modular Data Centers Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Modular Data Centers Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Modular Data Centers Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Modular Data Centers Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

12.1.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction

12.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.2 International Business Machines Corporation

12.2.1 International Business Machines Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction

12.2.4 International Business Machines Corporation Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 International Business Machines Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Eaton Corporation PLC

12.3.1 Eaton Corporation PLC Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction

12.3.4 Eaton Corporation PLC Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Eaton Corporation PLC Recent Development

12.4 Bladeroom

12.4.1 Bladeroom Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction

12.4.4 Bladeroom Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Bladeroom Recent Development

12.5 Cannon Technologies Ltd.

12.5.1 Cannon Technologies Ltd. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction

12.5.4 Cannon Technologies Ltd. Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Cannon Technologies Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 Commscope Holding Company, Inc.

12.6.1 Commscope Holding Company, Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction

12.6.4 Commscope Holding Company, Inc. Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Commscope Holding Company, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Dell Inc.

12.7.1 Dell Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction

12.7.4 Dell Inc. Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Dell Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Flexenclosure AB

12.8.1 Flexenclosure AB Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction

12.8.4 Flexenclosure AB Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Flexenclosure AB Recent Development

12.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

12.9.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction

12.9.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp Recent Development

12.10 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

12.10.1 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Modular Data Centers Introduction

12.10.4 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg Revenue in Modular Data Centers Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg Recent Development

12.11 Schneider Electric SE

12.12 Vertiv Co.

12.13 Baselayer Technology, LLC

12.14 Cisco

12.15 Aceco TI

12.16 Active Power

12.17 Datapod

12.18 ZTE

