Modular Construction Market for High Rise Buildings 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth – Analysis to 2023

Modular construction in high-rise buildings market basically refers to the permanent modular construction (PMC) that comes in the form of modules such as bathroom modules, kitchen modules, and room modules, used in the high-rise building construction. Increasing FDI in construction in Asia-Pacific region, supportive government regulations and policies, establishment of SEZs, and minimized construction wastage, are expected to have a positive impact on the modular construction for high-rise buildings market. However the market growth is hampered by fluctuating raw material prices, additional cost, and availability of skilled labor.

The global modular construction for high-rise buildings market is expected to grow at 5.60% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2023. In 2016, the market was led by Europe with 41.13% share, followed by Americas and Asia Pacific with shares of 29.42% and 16.23%, respectively.

The global modular construction for high-rise buildings market has been segmented based on material, building height, module type, and region. Of all the material, steel accounted for the largest market share of 40.31% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,311.7 million, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period. Based on building height, Upto 70 meters segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.76% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,391.5 million, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.69%. On the basis of module type, bathroom pods are expected to show the highest growth of 5.79% during the forecast period.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing FDI in construction in Asia-Pacific region

4.2.2 Supportive Government Regulations and Policies

4.2.3 Establishment of SEZs

4.2.4 Minimized construction wastage

4.2.5 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

4.3.2 Additional Cost

4.3.3 Availability of skilled labor

4.3.4 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Multinationals adopting modular construction

4.4.2 Potential boom in the manufacturing sector in Asia Pacific

4.4.3 Energy Efficiency

4.4.4 Emerging Economies

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Supply

5.1.2 Manufacture

5.1.3 Design & Engineering

5.1.4 On-site Erection

5.1.5 Renovation

5.1.6 Demolition

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global Modular Construction for High-rise Buildings Market, By Material

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Concrete

6.1.2 Steel

6.1.3 Plastic

6.1.4 Wood

7 Global Modular Construction for High-rise Buildings Market, By Building Height

7.1 Overview

8 Global Modular Construction for High-rise Buildings Market, By Module Type

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Bathroom pods

8.1.2 Kitchenettes

9 Global Modular Construction for High-rise Buildings Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Oldcastle Surepods

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Geographical Revenue (%)

11.1.4 Products Offerings

11.1.5 Key Developments

11.1.6 SWOT Analysis

11.1.7 Key Strategy



11.2 Eurocomponents Italia S.P.A.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Geographical Revenue (%)

11.2.4 Products Offerings

11.2.5 Key Developments

11.2.6 SWOT Analysis

11.2.7 Key Strategy

11.3 PIVOTek

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Overview

11.3.3 Geographical Revenue (%)

11.3.4 Products Offerings

11.3.5 Key Developments

11.3.6 SWOT Analysis

11.3.7 Key Strategy

11.4 NeoPod Systems

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Overview

11.4.3 Geographical Revenue (%)

11.4.4 Products Offerings

11.4.5 Key Developments

11.4.6 SWOT Analysis

11.4.7 Key Strategy

11.5 Interpod Offsite

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Overview

11.5.3 Geographical Revenue

11.5.4 Products Offerings

11.5.5 Key Developments

11.5.6 SWOT Analysis

11.5.7 Key Strategy

11.6 B&T Manufacturing

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Overview

11.6.3 Geographical Revenue

11.6.4 Products Offerings

11.6.5 Key Developments

11.6.6 SWOT Analysis

11.6.7 Key Strategy

11.7 Elements Europe

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Overview

11.7.3 Geographical Revenue

11.7.4 Products Offerings

11.7.5 Key Developments

11.7.6 SWOT Analysis

11.7.7 Key Strategy

11.8 Speed House Group Company

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Financial Overview

11.8.3 Geographical Overview (%)

11.8.4 Products Offerings

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Key Strategy

11.9 Intelligent Offsite

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Financial Overview

11.9.3 Geographical Overview (%)

11.9.4 Products Offerings

11.9.5 Key Developments

11.9.6 SWOT Analysis

11.9.7 Key Strategy

………

12 Conclusion

12.1 Key Findings

12.1.1 CEO’s Viewpoint

12.1.2 Key Companies to Watch

12.1.3 Prediction

Continued…..

