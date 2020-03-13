Modular Construction Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Modular Construction Market 2019

The Modular Construction market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2018, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2019-2024. Based on the Modular Construction industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Modular Construction market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2019-2024), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Modular Construction market.

The Modular Construction market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.

Major Players in Modular Construction market are:

Speed House Group

FRAMECAD Limited

Modulines

Global Africa Prefabricated Building Solution (Pty) Ltd

Kwikspace Modular Buildings (Pty) Ltd

Modular Site Solutions (Pty) Ltd.

DMS Africa

Unipods LLC

Dynamic African Projects (DAP)

Red Sea Housing

MODCON Global

DuBox Precast Products Industrial LLC

DRM Investments LTD

Rabiah & Nassar Group (Zamil Industrial)

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Modular Construction market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Most important types of Modular Construction products covered in this report are:

Walls

Roof & Floors

Columns & Beams

Other Product Types

Most widely used downstream fields of Modular Construction market covered in this report are:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Table of Content:

Global Modular Construction Industry Market Research Report

1 Modular Construction Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition of Modular Construction

1.3 Modular Construction Market Scope and Market Size Estimation

1.3.1 Market Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

1.3.2 Global Modular Construction Value ($) and Growth Rate from 2014-2024

1.4 Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Types of Modular Construction

1.4.2 Applications of Modular Construction

1.4.3 Research Regions

1.4.3.1 North America Modular Construction Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.2 Europe Modular Construction Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.3 China Modular Construction Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.4 Japan Modular Construction Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.5 Middle East & Africa Modular Construction Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.6 India Modular Construction Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.7 South America Modular Construction Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drivers

1.5.1.1 Emerging Countries of Modular Construction

1.5.1.2 Growing Market of Modular Construction

1.5.2 Limitations

1.5.3 Opportunities

1.6 Industry News and Policies by Regions

1.6.1 Industry News

1.6.2 Industry Policies

……

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Profile

8.2 Speed House Group

8.2.1 Company Profiles

8.2.2 Modular Construction Product Introduction

8.2.3 Speed House Group Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.2.4 Speed House Group Market Share of Modular Construction Segmented by Region in 2018

8.3 FRAMECAD Limited

8.3.1 Company Profiles

8.3.2 Modular Construction Product Introduction

8.3.3 FRAMECAD Limited Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.3.4 FRAMECAD Limited Market Share of Modular Construction Segmented by Region in 2018

8.4 Modulines

8.4.1 Company Profiles

8.4.2 Modular Construction Product Introduction

8.4.3 Modulines Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.4.4 Modulines Market Share of Modular Construction Segmented by Region in 2018

8.5 Global Africa Prefabricated Building Solution (Pty) Ltd

8.5.1 Company Profiles

8.5.2 Modular Construction Product Introduction

8.5.3 Global Africa Prefabricated Building Solution (Pty) Ltd Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.5.4 Global Africa Prefabricated Building Solution (Pty) Ltd Market Share of Modular Construction Segmented by Region in 2018

8.6 Kwikspace Modular Buildings (Pty) Ltd

8.6.1 Company Profiles

8.6.2 Modular Construction Product Introduction

8.6.3 Kwikspace Modular Buildings (Pty) Ltd Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.6.4 Kwikspace Modular Buildings (Pty) Ltd Market Share of Modular Construction Segmented by Region in 2018

8.7 Modular Site Solutions (Pty) Ltd.

8.7.1 Company Profiles

8.7.2 Modular Construction Product Introduction

8.7.3 Modular Site Solutions (Pty) Ltd. Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.7.4 Modular Site Solutions (Pty) Ltd. Market Share of Modular Construction Segmented by Region in 2018

8.8 DMS Africa

8.8.1 Company Profiles

8.8.2 Modular Construction Product Introduction

8.8.3 DMS Africa Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.8.4 DMS Africa Market Share of Modular Construction Segmented by Region in 2018

8.9 Unipods LLC

8.9.1 Company Profiles

8.9.2 Modular Construction Product Introduction

8.9.3 Unipods LLC Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.9.4 Unipods LLC Market Share of Modular Construction Segmented by Region in 2018

8.10 Dynamic African Projects (DAP)

8.10.1 Company Profiles

8.10.2 Modular Construction Product Introduction

8.10.3 Dynamic African Projects (DAP) Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.10.4 Dynamic African Projects (DAP) Market Share of Modular Construction Segmented by Region in 2018

8.11 Red Sea Housing

8.11.1 Company Profiles

8.11.2 Modular Construction Product Introduction

8.11.3 Red Sea Housing Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.11.4 Red Sea Housing Market Share of Modular Construction Segmented by Region in 2018

8.12 MODCON Global

8.12.1 Company Profiles

8.12.2 Modular Construction Product Introduction

8.12.3 MODCON Global Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.12.4 MODCON Global Market Share of Modular Construction Segmented by Region in 2018

8.13 DuBox Precast Products Industrial LLC

8.13.1 Company Profiles

8.13.2 Modular Construction Product Introduction

8.13.3 DuBox Precast Products Industrial LLC Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.13.4 DuBox Precast Products Industrial LLC Market Share of Modular Construction Segmented by Region in 2018

8.14 DRM Investments LTD

8.14.1 Company Profiles

8.14.2 Modular Construction Product Introduction

8.14.3 DRM Investments LTD Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.14.4 DRM Investments LTD Market Share of Modular Construction Segmented by Region in 2018

8.15 Rabiah & Nassar Group (Zamil Industrial)

8.15.1 Company Profiles

8.15.2 Modular Construction Product Introduction

8.15.3 Rabiah & Nassar Group (Zamil Industrial) Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.15.4 Rabiah & Nassar Group (Zamil Industrial) Market Share of Modular Construction Segmented by Region in 2018



