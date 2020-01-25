Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market Global Market Research Report 2019 Forecast to 2023

Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market 2019
Modular construction in high-rise buildings market basically refers to the permanent modular construction (PMC) that comes in the form of modules such as bathroom modules, kitchen modules, and room modules, used in the high-rise building construction. Increasing FDI in construction in Asia-Pacific region, supportive government regulations and policies, establishment of SEZs, and minimized construction wastage, are expected to have a positive impact on the modular construction for high-rise buildings market. However the market growth is hampered by fluctuating raw material prices, additional cost, and availability of skilled labor.
The global modular construction for high-rise buildings market is expected to grow at 5.60% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2023. In 2016, the market was led by Europe with 41.13% share, followed by Americas and Asia Pacific with shares of 29.42% and 16.23%, respectively.
The global modular construction for high-rise buildings market has been segmented based on material, building height, module type, and region. Of all the material, steel accounted for the largest market share of 40.31% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,311.7 million, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period. Based on building height, Upto 70 meters segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.76% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,391.5 million, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.69%. On the basis of module type, bathroom pods are expected to show the highest growth of 5.79% during the forecast period.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717777-global-modular-construction-for-high-rise-buildings-market
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.3 List of Assumptions
2.4 Market Structure
2.5 Key Takeaways
2.6 Key Buying Criteria
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
3.5 Forecast Model
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing FDI in construction in Asia-Pacific region
4.2.2 Supportive Government Regulations and Policies
4.2.3 Establishment of SEZs
4.2.4 Minimized construction wastage
4.2.5 Drivers Impact Analysis
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 Fluctuating raw material prices
4.3.2 Additional Cost
4.3.3 Availability of skilled labor
4.3.4 Restraints Impact Analysis
4.4 Opportunities
4.4.1 Multinationals adopting modular construction
4.4.2 Potential boom in the manufacturing sector in Asia Pacific
4.4.3 Energy Efficiency
4.4.4 Emerging Economies
5 Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Value Chain Analysis
5.1.1 Raw Material Supply
5.1.2 Manufacture
5.1.3 Design & Engineering
5.1.4 On-site Erection
5.1.5 Renovation
5.1.6 Demolition
5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model
5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry
6 Global Modular Construction for High-rise Buildings Market, By Material
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Concrete
6.1.2 Steel
6.1.3 Plastic
6.1.4 Wood
7 Global Modular Construction for High-rise Buildings Market, By Building Height
7.1 Overview
8 Global Modular Construction for High-rise Buildings Market, By Module Type
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Bathroom pods
8.1.2 Kitchenettes
9 Global Modular Construction for High-rise Buildings Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
……..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Oldcastle Surepods
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Financial Overview
11.1.3 Geographical Revenue (%)
11.1.4 Products Offerings
11.1.5 Key Developments
11.1.6 SWOT Analysis
11.1.7 Key Strategy
11.2 Eurocomponents Italia S.P.A.
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Financial Overview
11.2.3 Geographical Revenue (%)
11.2.4 Products Offerings
11.2.5 Key Developments
11.2.6 SWOT Analysis
11.2.7 Key Strategy
11.3 PIVOTek
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Financial Overview
11.3.3 Geographical Revenue (%)
11.3.4 Products Offerings
11.3.5 Key Developments
11.3.6 SWOT Analysis
11.3.7 Key Strategy
11.4 NeoPod Systems
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Financial Overview
11.4.3 Geographical Revenue (%)
11.4.4 Products Offerings
11.4.5 Key Developments
11.4.6 SWOT Analysis
11.4.7 Key Strategy
11.5 Interpod Offsite
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Financial Overview
11.5.3 Geographical Revenue
11.5.4 Products Offerings
11.5.5 Key Developments
11.5.6 SWOT Analysis
11.5.7 Key Strategy
11.6 B&T Manufacturing
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Financial Overview
11.6.3 Geographical Revenue
11.6.4 Products Offerings
11.6.5 Key Developments
11.6.6 SWOT Analysis
11.6.7 Key Strategy
11.7 Elements Europe
11.7.1 Company Overview
11.7.2 Financial Overview
11.7.3 Geographical Revenue
11.7.4 Products Offerings
11.7.5 Key Developments
11.7.6 SWOT Analysis
11.7.7 Key Strategy
11.8 Speed House Group Company
11.8.1 Company Overview
11.8.2 Financial Overview
11.8.3 Geographical Overview (%)
11.8.4 Products Offerings
11.8.5 SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Key Strategy
11.9 Intelligent Offsite
11.9.1 Company Overview
11.9.2 Financial Overview
11.9.3 Geographical Overview (%)
11.9.4 Products Offerings
11.9.5 Key Developments
11.9.6 SWOT Analysis
11.9.7 Key Strategy
………
12 Conclusion
12.1 Key Findings
12.1.1 CEO’s Viewpoint
12.1.2 Key Companies to Watch
12.1.3 Prediction
Continued…..
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3717777-global-modular-construction-for-high-rise-buildings-market
CONTACT US:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
[email protected]
www.WiseGuyReports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)