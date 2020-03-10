Modified Starch Market Revenue, Business Opportunity, Global Industry Forecast And Updated Key player by-2022

Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects the Global Modified Starches Market to exhibit a strong 4.22% CAGR over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022, according to a new report. The report provides detailed insights into the market’s growth prospects over the forecast period based on a study of the market’s historical growth trajectory over the review period. The major drivers and restraints affecting the Global Modified Starches Market are also profiled in detail in the report to understand the factors affecting the Global Modified Starches Market’s movement in a major way.

Modified starches are variants of natural starches that have been treated in some form to make them more productive in terms of their usage as a binder, additive, and stabilizer. The processes used to produce modified starches can be physical, enzymatic, or chemical in nature. The global modified starches market has been driven in recent years by the growing demand from the packaged food industry. Packaged food requires a number of additives to enhance its moisture retention, stability, and texture, with modified starches becoming a key product for the job. The easy usability of modified starches and effective function are likely to drive the global modified starches market over the forecast period. The growing urban demographic in emerging regions across the world is likely to drive the demand for packaged food over the forecast period, thus driving the demand for associated ingredients such as modified starches.

The growing use of modified starches in papermaking applications such as paperboard and corrugated cardboard is also likely to be a major driver for the global modified starches market over the forecast period. The increasing product quality parameters being set on the papermaking industry are likely to drive the demand from the global modified starches market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global modified starches market include-

Cargill Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

Agrana Beteiligungs AG

Roquette Freres

Grain Processing Corporation

Tate & Lyle plc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Segmentation:

The Global Modified Starches Market is segmented on the basis of source, form, application, and region.

On the Basis of the Source, the modified starches market is segmented into corn, wheat, cassava, potato, and other sources.

On the Basis of Form, the global modified starches market is segmented into powder, liquid and gel.

On Basis of Application, market is segmented into food & beverages and non-food application; food applications include confectionery, processed food, beverages, and others, whereas non-food applications of modified starches include corrugation and papermaking, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others such as mining & drilling, construction & building, adhesives, chemicals, and animal feed.

Regional Analysis

The Global Modified Starches Market is in the entire world; to name few regions where this market exist are North America, Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Among these APAC has the major market share followed by North America. Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years owing to rising demand for modified starches from the paper industry, and textiles. North America dominated the modified starches market and market volume is projected to reach 43.92 MMT by 2022 and will grow at a CAGR of 3.93%. Due to the cheap raw materials & low production costs as well as less stringent environment regulations Asia-Pacific region is in a better position to produce starch at more competitive prices than developed countries in European and North American region.

Industry Updates:

In January 2019, researchers in India developed a biodegradable film from lotus stem starch, psyllium husk, and whey protein. While starch-based films are nothing new, the addition of psyllium husks and whey protein adds to the mechanical strength of the film and makes it practically viable.