Mobility Managed Services Market – Future Growth, Industry Verticals, Segmentation & Forecast to 2028

The study of the Mobility Managed Services Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028 provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term.
Global mobility managed services market have predicted to exhibit a steady growth over the projected year from 2018 to 2028. MarketResearchReports.biz has recently added a report that offers a comprehensive study of factors those is influencing the growth of the global mobility managed services market. The report is titled “Mobility Managed Services Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028,” and is available for sale on the company’s website.
Executive summary of the report offers key insights into the global mobility managed services market, and offer in-depth information on market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends influencing growth. The report comprises detailed information on revenue generated by various market segments. It also classifies the market on a regional basis. The report also discusses in detail various growth drivers and restraints impacting the market. It includes exhaustive information on the global mobility managed services market, which is represented in the format of pie charts, graphs, tables, and graphs.
Higher adoption of smartphones and tablets is primary factor leading to propel growth of the global mobility managed services market. Numerous businesses in different sectors, which are adopting effective and efficient business operations, which is fuelling demand for the mobility managed services is higher from past few years. This factor is inducing growth of the global mobility managed services market. Additionally, the trend in organization such as BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) is improving productivity and creating potential for growth and expected to offer lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.
However, high cost of installation of mobility-managed services is hampering growth of the mobility managed services market. Besides, lack of availability of advanced technology base and less willingness to spend on research & development (R&D) are the hindering growth of the mobility managed services market.
Mobility managed services market can be segmented on the basis of application, function, deployment type, organization type, and region. Based on the application, the mobility managed services market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail IT & telecommunication, transportation & logistics, medical & healthcare, manufacturing, and others (media & entertainment, defence, and energy & utility).
Based on deployment type, the mobility managed services market is segmented into on-premises and cloud-based. Based on the function, the mobility managed services market is segregated into mobile device management (mobile application and collaboration management), logistics, and sourcing management (mobile security and others)
On the basis of region, mobility managed services market is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America is expected to account for the leading share in the global mobility managed services market. This growth is attributable to the high adoption of advanced technologies in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to expand with faster CAGR over the forecast period owing to higher adoption of the advanced technologies across developing countries in the region.
Key players framed in the mobility managed services market report are IBM Corporation, Vodafone Group, Orange SA, AT&T, Inc., and Cisco Systems.
