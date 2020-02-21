Mobility As A Service Market 2019 Analysis by Business Methodologies, Financial Overview and Growth Prospects Predicted by 2023

Market Highlights:

The detailed report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global mobility as a service market is marked to exhibit remarkable expansion at a CAGR of 36% during the assessment period of 2017-2023 and reach the valuation of USD 253.16 Bn by the end of the review period. Rapid rise in urban population and increasing traffic issues are inducing high demand for mobility as a service in developed and developing regions, which in turn is propelling the growth of the global mobility as a service market. Proliferation in service providers and increased penetration of smartphones all over the world are also fueling the growth of global mobility as a service market during the assessment period.

Mobility as a Service or MaaS is a growing concept that provides new opportunities in the transportation sector by improving customer travel choice and support in transport services. It is a type of transportation service, united into an instinctive mobile application that operates on a digital platform and handles bookings, end-to-end trip planning, electronic ticketing, and payment services across the public and private sector. The system has a broader scope to transform the way of choosing the transportation medium to travel along with providing opportunities for policymakers to secure benefits to improve the traveling experience.

Major Key Players

BMW Group (Germany),

Alliance Corporation (Canada),

Apple Inc. (U.S.),

Xerox Corporation (U.S.),

Lyft, Inc.(U.S.),

Uber Technologies Inc. (U.S.),

MaaS Global (Finland),

Deutsche Bahn (Germany),

Daimler AG (Germany),

Communauto (Canada)

among others, are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Mobility as a Service market.

Some other vendors for involved in MaaS market are Car2go (U.S.), Hailo (U.K.), Bridj (U.S.), Ola (India), Ridepal (U.S.), Make My Trip (India)

Industry Updates:

In February 2019, De Lijn, a public transport operator has selected Conduent Transportation for deploying open loop multimodal mobility-as-a-service platform with the next-generation fare collection system.

In January 2019, Cabify, a Spanish mobility company, has announced that it has strategized a mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) model in order to fight the competition in Brazil.

In January 2019, The Denton County Transportation Authority has announced that it has released a request for proposal (RFP) for mobility as a service and solicited proposals form contractor teams to provide mobility services for partner organizations, agency member cities, large employment centers, contracted communities and other areas that require this service.

Segmentation:

The global mobility as a service (MaaS) market has been segmented on the basis of type, deployment, services, and application platform. Based on type, global mobility as a service market has been segmented into public type and private type. Based on services, the global mobility as a service (MaaS) market has been segmented into e-hailing services, bike sharing services, car sharing services, pop up bus services, self-driving car services, and others. Based on deployment, the mobility as a service (MaaS) market has been segmented into on-premises and on-cloud. Based on application platform, the global mobility as a service market has been segmented into Android platform, iOS Platform, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global mobility as a service (MaaS) market has been segmented into four major regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. The considerable proliferation in urban population, high demand for alternative transportation systems to avoid traffic congestion, increased utilization of smartphones and easy adoption of advanced technology are majorly fueling the growth of the mobility as a service market in the North America region. The Europe region is projecting significant growth in the global mobility as a service market owing to the rapid adoption of technologically advanced solutions to improve the transportation services and high demand for mobility as a service in the urban areas of this region. The mobility as a service market in the Asia Pacific region commands the substantial share of the global mobility as a service market owing to the increasing demand for alternative transportation solutions in the developing countries due to increasing traffic issues, drawbacks of public transport service provided by government such as time constraint, rapid rise in urban population, increased penetration of smartphones, improved internet connectivity and proliferation in service providers due to high growth potential in the market of this region.

