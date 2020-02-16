Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market with Competitors growth prospects, Product Key Features, Industry Growth Rate 2019-2024

Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS), also known as Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), describes a shift away from personally owned modes of transportation and towards mobility solutions that are consumed as a service. The private automobile has been an intrinsic part of our lives for around a hundred years. But over the last decade, car sharing has gained a very small but growing part of the mobility market. The more recent rise of companies like Uber and Lyft is witness to a more dramatic shift in mobility and car ownership.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

This report studies the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market will register a 36.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 158000 million by 2024, from US$ 24100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Mobility-as-a-Service-MaaS-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Uber

Didi

Lyft

Gett

Mytaxi(Hailo)

Ola Cabs

BlaBla Car

Careem

Grab Taxi

Kako Taxi

Addison Lee

Meru

Ingogo

Flywheel

Easy Taxi

Gocatch

Via

Yandex Taxi

Lecab

99Taxis

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/556506

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Type I

Type II

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Below 25 Years Old

25-40 Years Old

Above 40 Years Old

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/556506

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS)consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mobility as a Service (MaaS)market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobility as a Service (MaaS)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook