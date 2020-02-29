Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market, analyzes and researches the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Uber
Didi
Lyft
Gett
Mytaxi(Hailo)
Ola Cabs
BlaBla Car
Careem
Grab Taxi
Kako Taxi
Addison Lee
Meru
Ingogo
Flywheel
Easy Taxi
Gocatch
Via
Yandex Taxi
Lecab
99Taxis
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Application, Mobility as a Service (MaaS) can be split into
Below 25 Years
25-40 Years
Above 40 Years
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Mobility as a Service (MaaS)
1.1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Overview
1.1.1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Uber
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Didi
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Lyft
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Gett
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Mytaxi(Hailo)
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Ola Cabs
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 BlaBla Car
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Careem
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Grab Taxi
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Kako Taxi
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
……..
4 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.2 Potential Application of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) in Future
4.3 Top Consumer/End Users of Mobility as a Service (MaaS)
5 United States Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Development Status and Outlook
6 EU Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Development Status and Outlook
7 Japan Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Development Status and Outlook
8 China Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Development Status and Outlook
9 India Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Development Status and Outlook
10 Southeast Asia Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size (Value) by Application (2018-2025)
11.3 The Market Drivers in Future
12 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Dynamics
12.1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Opportunities
12.2 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
14 Research Finding/Conclusion
..…..Continued
