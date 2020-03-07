Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market 2015 Observational Studies by Top Companies & Forecast by 2025 | Sunrise Medical LLC, Invacare Corporation

Mobility aids and transportation equipment are devices which are designed and used to assist the people with mobility impairment. These devices are mainly used to increase independent mobility for the injured or elderly population. There are many products or we can say options available in the market that help disabled person to stay active forever.

Rapid technological advancement and research and development in healthcare sector has guide to introduce innovative products that have enhanced the quality of life of the disabled people and made it possible for disabled people to move according to his own desire by the help of mobility aids and transportation equipment.

Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, mobility aids and transportation equipment global market is driven by the aging population which led to rise in the prevalence of cases with knee disorders, bone disorders and disabilities in mobility.

Mobility aids and transportation equipment global market is drives by the technological advancement in healthcare sector across the globe, increase in the prevalence of people suffering from disability, rise in the number of hospitals, high adaptation rates of these devices, new technology innovations, also growing awareness for different types of equipment available and government initiatives in the field are driving the mobility aids and transportation equipment global market. However, high cost involvement and large number of substitutes for this type of equipment in the market act as a major barrier for mobility aids and transportation equipment global market.

Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market: Segmentation

Mobility aids and transportation equipment global market is segmented into following types:

Manual Wheelchairs Manually Operated Wheelchairs Standard Manual Wheelchairs Pediatric Wheelchairs

Electrically Powered Wheelchairs

Stretchers Manual Stretchers Automated Stretchers

Walking Aids Crutches Walkers Walker Cane Hybrids Gait Trainers

Mobility Scooters

Stair Lifts

Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market: Overview

Due to rapid technological advancement, large number of aging population, increase in the prevalence of people suffering from disability, increase in the number of hospitals across the globe, and increase in the prevalence of cases with knee disorders, bone disorders and disabilities in mobility, the mobility aids and transportation equipment global market is expected togrow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period (2015-2025).

Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, the mobility aids and transportation equipment global market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is the leading market for mobility aids and transportation equipment market followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial growth, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing mobility aids & transportation equipment markets in Asian region due to the large pool of patients, rising government funding and improvement in the healthcare facilities and will contribute to the global mobility aids and transportation equipment market value exhibiting a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2015-2025.

Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating players in mobility aids and transportation equipment market are Sunrise Medical LLC, Invacare Corporation, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Stryker Corporation, Medline Industries, GF Health Products Inc., Hoveround Corporation, LEVO AG, Permobil AB, Merivaara Corporation, and others.